Both teams competed in their final conference match on Monday, May 14 at Krooked Kreek Golf Course in Osceola where the Panthers finished in fifth place with a team score of 189 and Prescott's 208 set them in last place.

With Monday's results, Ellsworth currently sits in fifth place in the conference rankings with 34 points, seven points behind the fourth-place Baldwin-Woodville team. Prescott has 13 conference points and sits in last place, just one point behind the seventh-place Somerset team.

Ellsworth senior Zach Nugent tied for second place by shooting a four-above-par 40 on Osceola's nine-hole course.

Ian Waters finished as Prescott's top golfer by finishing the course in 50 strokes, which earned him a 28th-place finish.

Ellsworth and Prescott will compete in New Richmond on Wednesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. in the Middle Border Conference Tournament.

Panthers' individual scores: Nugent 40, Isaac Kemmerer 48, Sawyer Hamilton 50, Sam Thurmes 51, Landon Gilbertson 58.

Cardinals' individual scores: Ian Waters 50, Carter Strand 51, Brian Tayson 52, Pat Haas 55, George Wazlawik 56.