"I think we're all at the point now where we've put the short season behind us and we're all focusing on what's ahead of us and working hard towards achieving our goals," Leach said.

Now the Cardinals are conference champions for the second year in a row.

Spring Valley shot a 334 on Monday, May 14 at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax to claim their second consecutive conference title.

Leach earned a first-place finish at his senior DSC meet with a score of 67; he torched the front nine with a 33 and showed little regression on the back nine with a 34.

Calvin Kotval, Colton Kotval and Trevor Stangl all finished with scores of 89, and Josh Hannack finished the course in 98 strokes.

"I am extremely proud of the way the team performed," Leach said. "Even though we won, I still know that we have a lot more left in us. I know we're all looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully collecting some trophies."

Leach said his team still needs to try and eliminate the "big numbers" and "bad holes" as it approaches the tailend of its season.

"I think the biggest thing that could help them improve upon that is to focus on managing their mishits a little better and also doing a better job of selecting what type of shot they want to hit in certain situations," Leach said.

As for himself, Leach said he's feeling the most confident he's felt in his entire golf career.

"For the majority of the season, I thought I was playing well, but every meet there was a certain aspect of my game that just wasn't as up to par as the other areas, and I'd say it cost me a couple of strokes each round I played," Leach said. "Conference was the first time I felt like I was firing on all cylinders and was able to string together a good round."

The conference meet brought a boost of confidence to Leach and his teammates, but as the three-time state qualifier said, he's already focused on making some more noise in the next meet that awaits them.

"Hopefully I can carry this momentum into the rest of the season, but I'm still going to continue to take every meet and every shot one at a time," Leach said. "I feel like I'm at my best when I'm able to do that."

The Cardinals will compete at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23 for their WIAA regional meet.

2018 DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

1. Spring Valley (334)

2. Durand (345)

3. Mondovi (346)

4. Glenwood City (377)

5. Elk Mound (397)

6. Colfax (409)