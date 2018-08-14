Girls' golf: Three Panthers place in top 10 at Osceola meet

The Panthers finished in second place with a team score of 188 and had three top-10 finishers at the conclusion of Monday, Aug. 13's nine holes at Krooked Kreek Golf Course. New Richmond, the 2017 MBC champions, took first place at Monday's meet with a team score of 218. St. Croix Central trailed behind Ellsworth with a score of 218, which earned them a third-place team finish.

"I think we played really well, especially for the first meet," Panthers' head coach Carson Huppert said. "I know some nerves and anxiety were there just because they were excited to go out, but they performed pretty well."

Senior captain Erica Feuerhelm finished with a score of 42 for a third-place finish, which Huppert said Feuerhelm would've considered a good score in 2017.

"I was trying to make her understand that last year if she shot a 42 she'd be pretty pumped about it, but now she's disappointed," Huppert said. "She knows she can do better, but what she considers to be a bad day this year was considered a good day last year."

Not far behind Feuerhelm were juniors Holly Carlson and Anna Sweere who finished in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Huppert was pleased to see Carlson keep her emotions in check on the course, which was a main priority of her offseason training.

"Holly really impressed me because she started six over through three holes and then she was really able to bounce back strong and not let her emotions get to her too much," Huppert said. "I was really impressed with how she was able to let that go and come back."

Sweere's eighth-place finish also impressed Huppert and has reinforced her goal of being an All-Conference golfer with Feuerhelm and Carlson at the end of the season.

The Panthers will continue to sharpen their short game prior to their next meet on Thursday, Aug. 16 at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.