Girls' golf: Panthers and Feuerhelm take second; Prescott stays at sixth
The Ellsworth Panthers and the Prescott Cardinals competed in their second meet of the season at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Thursday, Aug. 16, and showed similar results as their first meet of the season on Monday, Aug. 13.
Once again, the Panthers finished in second place behind the New Richmond Tigers, just like Monday. The Panthers shot a 390 at the 18-hole meet, putting them 28 strokes behind the Tigers.
Erica Feuerhelm led the charge for the Panthers with an 83, which landed her a second-place individual finish. The Ellsworth senior sat at a score of 41 after the front nine, then nearly matched it with a 42 in the back.
The Panthers' Holly Carlson joined Feuerhelm in the top 10 once again by shooting an 88, which sealed her fifth-place finish. Ruby Straub completed the course in 108 strokes, Anna Sweere followed close behind her with a score of 111 and Charlize Smith rounded out the varsity squad with a 122.
New Richmond's Maggie Veenendall won the meet with a 79.
Prescott took sixth place for the second time in Week 1 by tallying up a team score of 474. Alexis Fredericks was the only Cardinal to shoot under 100 with her score of 99. Laura Pryor shot a 107, Gigi Gangi added 124 strokes to Prescott's score, Sophia Lebakken completed the course with a 144 and Lindsay Olson finished with 147.
Both the Panthers and the Cardinals will compete at Amery Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.