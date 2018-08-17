Once again, the Panthers finished in second place behind the New Richmond Tigers, just like Monday. The Panthers shot a 390 at the 18-hole meet, putting them 28 strokes behind the Tigers.

Erica Feuerhelm led the charge for the Panthers with an 83, which landed her a second-place individual finish. The Ellsworth senior sat at a score of 41 after the front nine, then nearly matched it with a 42 in the back.

The Panthers' Holly Carlson joined Feuerhelm in the top 10 once again by shooting an 88, which sealed her fifth-place finish. Ruby Straub completed the course in 108 strokes, Anna Sweere followed close behind her with a score of 111 and Charlize Smith rounded out the varsity squad with a 122.

New Richmond's Maggie Veenendall won the meet with a 79.

Prescott took sixth place for the second time in Week 1 by tallying up a team score of 474. Alexis Fredericks was the only Cardinal to shoot under 100 with her score of 99. Laura Pryor shot a 107, Gigi Gangi added 124 strokes to Prescott's score, Sophia Lebakken completed the course with a 144 and Lindsay Olson finished with 147.

Both the Panthers and the Cardinals will compete at Amery Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.