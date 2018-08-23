The Panthers earned a second-place finish with a team score of 412 on Monday, Aug. 20, at Amery's obstacle-filled course, which provided the Panthers with many opportunities to test their mental toughness.

"Amery is a pretty difficult course mainly because of all the water," Ellsworth's head coach Carson Huppert said. "The main thing we've stressed is trying to keep their heads in the game, and I think we struggled with that at Amery, to be honest. But that happens."

Erica Feuerhelm remained the top Panther with a low score of 85, which landed her a second-place finish behind Hayward's Emily Neff who finished the course in 78 strokes. Neff and the Hurricanes won the nonconference meet with a team score of 385.

The Panthers' Holly Carlson joined Feuerhelm in the top-10 finishers with a score of 104, which earned her an eighth-place finish.

The Panthers' varsity five was rounded out with Charlize Smith's 111, Anna Sweere's 112 and Ruby Straub's 113.

The Panthers were given a boost of confidence on Wednesday, Aug. 22, when they traveled to Baldwin for their second 18-hole meet of the week and claimed a first-place finish by edging out the St. Croix Central Panthers by 10 strokes.

"Baldwin is a little bit easier course, so it was nice to have that meet right away to build their confidence back up after Amery," Huppert said. "We played better at Baldwin overall as a team, but there's still room for improvement."

Feuerhelm remained the top Panther at Baldwin, but was beaten out by Clayton's Kennedy Patrick who shot an 80 to the Ellsworth senior captain's 82. Huppert said that though Feuerhelm's scores continue to be top-notch, she has shown no signs of complacency so far.

"You haven't seen the best of (Erica) yet," Huppert said, "which is exciting."

Huppert also mentioned Sweere, who joined Carlson and Feuerhelm as a top-10 finisher in Baldwin, and her looming goal of receiving All-Conference honors. "She's still staying after practice for lessons every once in a while, so it's still something that she wants," Huppert said of Sweere. "She just needs to play her game and not let pressures of a bad round or a bad hole get to her. She doesn't need to go out there and shoot birdies and pars; as long as she gets bogeys, she can be All-Conference."

Sweere finished in ninth place at Baldwin with a 103, while Carlson tied for seventh place with SCC's Hanna Wehausen.

Smith finished the course with a 105, while Straub completed Ellsworth's varsity scoring with a 108.

Neither Week 3 meet counted toward the Middle Border Conference standings, which Huppert reminded his team of.

"I told them that there are no conference points, so just relax and have fun," Huppert said, "but they're competitive."

The Panthers return to conference play on Tuesday, Aug. 28, when they compete at Bristol Ridge Golf Course at 4 p.m.

Fredericks leads Cardinals to third- and fifth-place finishes

Prescott's Alexis Fredericks claimed two fourth-place individual finishes in Week 3 of the 2018 season, and helped boost her team to the top-half of teams at both meets along the way.

Fredericks shot a 93 at Amery's golf course on Monday, Aug. 20, to claim her first fourth place finish of the week.

The Cardinals took fifth at the 10-team Amery meet with a team score of 472. Laura Pryor finished the 18-hole course in 110 strokes, Jessica Heinsch shot a 129, Liz Rohl shot a 140 and Lindsay Olson finished the course in 158 strokes.

Like the Panthers, the Cardinals saw improvements across the scorecard at Baldwin's Aug. 22 meet. Fredericks second fourth-place finish of the week came after she shot an 89 on Wednesday. Pryor lowered her score to a 104 on Wednesday, and Lindsay Olson saw a 46-stroke improvement on Wednesday compared to her Monday score of 158.

Gigi Gangi shot a 120 and Heinsch completed the course in 136 strokes to complete Prescott's varsity five.

The Cardinals will join the Panthers at Somerset's conference meet on Tuesday, Aug. 28.