The Panthers were led by Erica Feuerhelm who shot a 42 to land a second-place finish in the individual rankings, beating Somerset's Haley Myers by two strokes.

The Tigers' Maggie Veenendall earned 10 points in the individual standings by shooting a 37 for a first-place finish.

The Panthers shot a team score of 196 and were boosted by Anna Sweere's score of 49, which set her at a tie for sixth place with Prescott's Alexis Fredericks. Holly Carlson followed close behind Sweere with a 50, and the Panthers' varsity five was completed with Ruby Straub's 55 and Charlize Smith's 59.

The Prescott Cardinals dropped to a seventh-place finish at Bristol Ridge with a team score of 230.

Fredericks shot an impressive 49 to lead the Cardinals. The remaining Prescott varsity golfers shot in the 60 range: Gigi Gangi (59), Laura Pryor (61), Lindsay Olson (61) and Jessica Heinsch (66).

The Middle Border Conference golf teams will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at New Richmond.