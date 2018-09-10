Girls' golf: Panthers sit in second after Week 5

For now, Feuerhelm is content with two second-place standings due to her confidence that her team is playing to the best of its abilities.

"I think we're playing as well as we can right now," Feuerhelm said.

The Panthers claimed their fifth second-place team finish at St. Croix Central's Friday, Sept. 7, Middle Border Conference meet after coming in just three strokes behind the Tigers, who won the meet with a team score of 188.

Feuerhelm also claimed a second-place individual finish after shooting a 43 at the Pheasant Hills golf course, edging out New Richmond's Jessica Hagman by one point in the overall individual standings.

Holly Carlson and Anna Sweere joined Feuerhelm as top-10 finishers at Friday's meet by finishing the course in 46 and 48 strokes. Ruby Straub and Charlize Smith each added scores of 54 to complete the Panthers' varsity five.

Claiming a conference title is still on the Panthers' radar, but staying consistent and positive edges out all of their other priorities.

"We've all focused on positivity throughout the season," Straub said. "We've all had our bad days, but we all just get in the van and laugh and keep things fun."

"It's a good environment," Smith added.

"We have become a family," Carlson said. "Even after a bad day for any of us, you get back in the van and you can't stay grumpy after being around this team. That's what helps us get through every single day."

The Panthers also credit their 2018 success to their fans who they hope to see out at their home meet on Monday, Sept. 17.

The Prescott Cardinals completed Pheasant Hills with a team score of 219, which set them in sixth place.

Alexis Fredericks claimed a sixth-place individual finish by completing the 9-hole course in 47 strokes right behind Ellsworth's Carlson. Laura Pryor and Gigi Gangi each tallied up scores of 56, while Jessica Heinsch shot a 60 and Lindsay Olson completed the course in 67 strokes.

The Cardinals are currently sitting in sixth place in the MBC standings with just four more conference meets to go before the Wednesday, Sept. 19, conference tournament.

Clifton Highlands

The Prescott Cardinals showed improvements in their team finish and individual performances at their home Middle Border Conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

As a team, the Cardinals completed the Clifton Highlands Golf Course in 220 strokes for a fourth-place team finish and claimed three top-10 finishers on Wednesday.

Fredericks led the charge for the Cardinals with a third-place finish and a score of 49, Olson broke into the top 10 with a score of 56 and Pryor completed her home course in 57 strokes for a 10th-place finish.

Gangi trailed closely behind Pryor with a score of 58, and Heinsch rounded out Prescott's varsity score with a 63.

New Richmond won Wednesday's MBC meet with a team score of 185 and was boosted by Jessica Hagman's first-place score of 42 and Maggie Veenendall's 43, which left Veenendall tied for second with Ellsworth's Feuerhelm.

Feuerhelm's 43, along with Carlson and Sweere's scores of 54, helped seal the Panthers' fourth second-place team finish of the 2018 MBC season. Ellsworth trailed New Richmond by 21 strokes and left Clifton Highlands with a team score of 206.

Smith chased Carlson and Sweere's seventh-place tie by shooting a 55 and landing in a four-way tie for eighth place. Kennedy Schommer completed Ellsworth's varsity scoring with an individual score of 64.