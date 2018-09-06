As a team, the Cardinals completed the Clifton Highlands Golf Course in 220 strokes for a fourth-place team finish and claimed three top-10 finishers on Wednesday.

Alexis Fredericks led the charge for the Cardinals with a third-place finish and a score of 49, Lindsay Olson broke into the top 10 with a score of 56 and teammate Laura Pryor completed her home course in 57 strokes for a 10th-place finish.

Gigi Gangi trailed closely behind Pryor with a score of 58, and Jessica Heinsch rounded out Prescott's varsity five with a 63.

New Richmond won Wednesday's MBC meet with a team score of 185 and was boosted by Jessica Hagman's first-place score of 42 and Maggie Veenendall's 43, which left Veenendall tied for second with Ellsworth's Erica Feuerhelm.

Feuerhelm's 43, along with Holly Carlson and Anna Sweere's scores of 54, helped seal the Panthers' fourth second-place team finish of the 2018 MBC season. Ellsworth trailed New Richmond by 21 strokes and left Clifton Highlands with a team score of 206.

Charlize Smith chased Carlson and Sweere's seventh-place tie by shooting a 55 and landing in a four-way tie for eighth place. Kennedy Schommer completed Ellsworth's varsity scoring with an individual score of 64.

The two teams will wrap up their week on Friday, Sept. 7, at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, where they're scheduled to tee off at 1:30 p.m.