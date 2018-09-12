Girls' golf: Feuerhelm seals first place at Amery

The Ellsworth senior claimed a first-place finish at Amery's MBC contentious meet on Tuesday, Sept. 11, by completing the 9-hole course in 43 strokes. Amery's Morgan Brotzel finished with a 44 for a close second, while New Richmond's Maggie Veenendall, Osceola's Madi Link and Somerset's Haley Myers found themselves in a three-way tie for third place.

Feuerhelm remains in second place behind Veenendall in the overall individual standings, but her first-place finish narrowed the gap between the two senior golfers. Veenendall now leads the conference with 56 total points, and Feuerhelm sits in second with 53.

The Panthers finished in second place as a team for the sixth time this season, once again finishing behind New Richmond. The Tigers won the meet with a team score of 193, while the Panthers took second with a 201.

Holly Carlson shot a 49 to tie for fifth place with New Richmond's Lannie Veenendall, and teammate Anna Sweere earned three individual points by shooting a 53 for an eighth-place finish.

Charlize Smith completed the course in 56 strokes, and Ruby Straub left Amery with a score of 58.

The Prescott Cardinals finished in eighth place on Tuesday after Baldwin-Woodville managed to edge them out of seventh place by one stroke. Prescott recorded a team score of 232, and was led by Alexis Fredericks whose 48 earned her a tie for fourth place with New Richmond's Jessica Hagman. Fredericks is currently in seventh place in the conference's individual standings, and she trails Ellsworth's sixth-place Carlson by two points.

Laura Pryor recorded the second-best score for the Cardinals by shooting a 58 at Amery's course, Gigi Gangi recorded a 61, Lindsay Olson completed the course in 65 strokes and Liz Rohl completed the Cardinal's varsity five with a 68.

The Cardinals currently hold a two-point lead over the eighth-place Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks in the conference standings, but will be challenged with keeping their lead on Friday, Sept. 14, when the Blackhawks host the MBC teams at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. The second-to-last regular season MBC meet is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.