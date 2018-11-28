Feuerhelm soon to be a southern Falcon

"It's pretty amazing," Feuerhelm said. "I've always wanted to go south somewhere to play golf, and it's cool to actually be going down there now."

Feuerhelm finalized her decision on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Ellsworth gymnasium where she celebrated her past with the Panthers and her future with the Falcons.

"I just want to be somewhere where there's new people and new environments and where it's warm," Feuerhelm said. "It's kind of nice because I'll be able to golf all year round there and won't have that winter break."

Feuerhelm made her future in the South come true by applying to various schools before she finally decided on Montevallo, Ala. where she felt like she belonged. The Ellsworth senior fell in love with the southern, red, brick buildings and the feel of the Falcons' campus. "It felt like I should be there," she said.

Feuerhelm's excitement for the next chapter in her golf career outweighs her slight nerves to be 15 hours away from home, but she'll be leaving behind family, friends and a lofty career with the Panthers.

Feuerhelm collected an 11th-place sectional finish, a second-place finish in the Middle Border standings, an 18th-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Girls' Golf State Tournament, and the new best two-day score in the history of Ellsworth girls golf at the state tournament during her final two seasons with the Panthers girls' golf team.

"It's disappointing that I'm done playing with the Ellsworth girls, but I'm excited to start golfing with new teammates and new facilities," Feuerhelm said.

Feuerhelm will leave Ellsworth in August 2019 to begin her new life in Alabama, but until then, she'll make the most of her time with her family and friends and her final winter of golfing in domes.

Before leaving the Ellsworth gym, Feuerhelm closed with: "Thank you to everyone who has supported me in making my decision and going down to Alabama."