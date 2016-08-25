Volleyball: Prescott continues high expectations

Katie Miller (left) and Maddie Groskopf both jump to block a ball during a practice last week at Prescott Middle School. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

A large class of departing seniors from last year’s Prescott volleyball team has not discouraged the Cardinals from setting big goals once again for the Middle Border Conference season.

The Cardinals won a conference title in 2015, finishing 7-0 in MBC play. They made a postseason run to the regional finals last October where they lost in five sets to Altoona. Head coach Patti Tulip said the 2015 class of seniors is the largest in her time with the program.

The class of seniors included three All-Conference award winners: MBC Player of the Year Lily Weiser, Second Team All-Conference Gabby Janovec and All-Conference Honorable Mention Alexis Maxwell.

But the Cardinals are confident in the depth they have returning this year, including First Team All-Conference player Bekah Miller.

“We played together basically our whole lives, so it was a very familiar feeling when we were all on the court together,” said Miller about the seniors who graduated last year. “But I think we have a lot of great depth this year, and I think we are going to be very competitive in our conference.”

Tulip said the Cardinals will have new starters at almost every position this year, with perhaps the hitters having the most returning experience. The Cardinals graduated their starting setter and libero from last season. Haley Miner and Allie Murphy are expected to play setter this season while Cassie Janovec will become the new libero.

The Cardinals are not backing down from their roster turnover, instead saying it is motivation for the upcoming season.

“We’re still setting our expectations high,” Tulip said. “A lot of people think that this is a rebuilding year, so these guys deep down really want the conference (title). They are going to have to work for it.”

The Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to work together over the summer in preparation for the start of the season. The team went camping, played in a summer league at River Falls and scheduled some open gym time. They also played in two offseason tournaments, including one in Altoona earlier this month where both the varsity and junior varsity teams finished in first place.

“I think that really helped bring us together,” said Janovec about the offseason work. “We know each other’s personalities better now, so then we can work better on a court together. And we got more playing time on the court, which is good.”

Tulip estimated the Cardinals and Baldwin-Woodville are the two teams in the MBC who lost the most starters from last season. She expects Osceola and New Richmond to be among the strongest teams in the conference, with Ellsworth and Somerset also returning a lot of varsity experience.

Plus, the Cardinals are still confident they have the talent required to compete for a third straight MBC title.

“Our bench was really deep (last season),” Katie Miller said. “So I think we’re going to adjust easily. We’re looking pretty good right now.”