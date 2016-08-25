Volleyball: Panthers return large group of starters

The Ellsworth volleyball team will have the benefit of playing with one of the most experienced rosters of returning players in the Middle Border Conference this season.

The Panthers have returned just about every starter from last year’s team that finished 3-4 in the Middle Border Conference. With a roster of more experienced players, Ellsworth likes its chances to win a few more matches.

“I think I am a lot more confident in this year,” Morgan Kummer said. “Not that I wasn’t last year, but this year I have a really good feeling about it. The energy on the team is really good, and we all click with one another. It just flows really well.”

Only three seniors graduated from last year’s team. Head coach Nicole Vande Berg mentioned two other key absences for potential returners, including Olivia Matzek who is out with an ACL injury for the second straight year and Isabel Sweere — last year’s starting setter who is not playing this year.

“We have a bunch of returners with experience, and they are used to playing together,” Vande Berg said. “And that helps. But we have a few freshmen and sophomores who have moved up, and they will make a significant impact.”

The Panthers had two players named to all-conference awards last year. Kummer was named Second Team All-Conference and Gillian Welsch was selected all-conference honorable mention.

The Panthers are trying to play more consistent volleyball after having a roller coaster season in conference play last year. They started 2-0 in the MBC last year before losing four of the final five to finish the conference season at 3-4.

A challenging end of the schedule did not help last year, but the Panthers also are working to focus on one point at a time.

“I think for us it’s just not getting in a rut,” Kummer said. “We’re fine starting off, and then once they get a couple points on us we kind of go into this hole.”

“Knowing your teammates will back you up,” added Welsch.

The Panthers are hoping the extra experience will help them grab a few more conference wins this year. With other teams graduating some key starters, the Panthers might be in good shape.

“The conference teams I know lost some key players,” Vande Berg said. “I don’t know what they have coming up, but we are one of the few that didn’t lose anything. So that should help us out.”