Volleyball: Elmwood sweeps home quadrangular

Elmwood's Tori Olson (left) and Hannah Feuker (right) jump to block a ball hit by Clear Lake's Rayne Vangsness during Thursday's quad at EHS. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

If the Elmwood volleyball team was not ready for the season before Thursday, it is now.

The Raiders won three matches in their home quadrangular meet on Thursday against Pepin-Alma, Gilmanton and Clear Lake. But the wins were not always decisive with close sets throughout the quad.

Elmwood started out with a 26-24, 25-21 win versus Pepin-Alma. In match two, the Raiders defeated Gilmanton 26-24, 25-20.

The longest match of the night came when Clear Lake and Elmwood played in the evening’s final round. Elmwood fell behind early in the first set, which was won by Clear Lake 25-17. But they rebounded to take a back-and-forth set two 32-30 before closing out the match 15-11.

Head coach Megan Challoner said the Raiders are working on playing with more consistent intensity to avoid the close games they seem to find.

“They live and breathe based on making everybody’s heart drop a little bit,” Challoner said. “Every game that we play is within five, no matter if it is an amazing team, no matter if it is a team that struggles. So what the challenge is here is going to be to play at our level all the time.”

The Raiders played consistently long rallies versus Clear Lake in the final match on Thursday. Even with the slow start early, senior Addy Welch said they were most happy with their play in the last two sets.

“Clear Lake obviously matched our level, and I think we rose to that occasion,” Welch said. “I was kind of nervous with how we played at the beginning because again we were kind of slow. But I’m pretty satisfied with how we played.”

The Raiders are returning some depth in their front row hitters this season. Seniors Sarah Larson, Welch, Kylee Sabelko and junior Hannah Feuker were among the team’s leaders in kills last season. Sophomore Tori Olson is back after playing as a setter last season, and she is also expected to play some front row. Challoner said sophomore Rowan Rupakus will play some setter for the Raiders as well.

One challenge to the start of the Raiders’ season has been an injury to senior libero Mikayla Afdahl.

Challoner said Afdahl has tendinitis in her Achilles, and could be out for a month or longer.

“She was our all-conference player last year. She was seventh in the state for digs -- Division One through Four,” Challoner said. “So she is a big loss, she is a huge loss. So for the girls to come in, work together and figure it out is huge. It is going to be a good season if they can continue to work hard and do things together.”

The Elmwood players expect to be competitive this season with the core group of players they have returning. The experience has helped newcomers fit into the remaining roles as well.

“A lot of us are able to step up and help those new (players) come in and fill their role,” Welch said. “We are all able to support each other.”