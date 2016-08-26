Sports scoreboard from Thursday, Aug. 25

The Elmwood volleyball team won three matches at its home quadrangular on Thursday at EHS.

Elmwood started out with a 26-24, 25-21 win versus Pepin-Alma. In match two, the Raiders defeated Gilmanton 26-24, 25-20.

The longest match of the night came when Clear Lake and Elmwood played in the evening’s final round. Elmwood fell behind early in the first set, which was won by Clear Lake 25-17. But they rebounded to take a back-and-forth set two 32-30 before closing out the match 15-11.

Prescott 2-1 at SCC quad

The Prescott volleyball team won two matches at a quadrangular meet at St. Croix Central on Thursday.

Prescott defeated Greenwood and Hudson in three sets. Prescott lost set one to Greenwood 25-19 but came back to win the next to 25-14, 15-5. The Cardinals won the Hudson match 25-13, 19-25, 15-11.

St. Croix Central handed Prescott a loss at the quad. St. Croix Central won the first set 25-15 and the third set 15-12, with Prescott winning the second set 25-22.

GIRLS GOLF

Ellsworth finished third, and Prescott placed sixth at a Middle Border Conference meet at Krooked Kreek Golf Course in Osceola on Thursday.

Erica Feuerhelm led the Panthers with a fourth place overall finish and a nine-hole score of 48. Kacie Lansing finished one stroke behind her in a fifth-place tie and a score of 49. Taylor Feuerhelm and Holly Carlson tied with scores of 54 in the meet. Stella Anderson rounded out the varsity with a score of 59.

Gigi Gangi led the Prescott varsity with a score of 53. Following her as varsity scorers were Ashley Bowes with a 54, Jillian Boles with a 57 and Alexis Fredericks with a 60. Kaitlyn Buss rounded out the team with a 65.

Ellsworth finished third with a team score of 205. New Richmond was first with an 189, and Baldwin-Woodville was second at 199. Prescott placed sixth at 224.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ellsworth led Pierce County schools by placing fourth in both the boys and girls cross country races at an invitational in Boyceville on Thursday.

The Spring Valley boys team finished seventh while the Cardinals’ girls team also placed ninth. The Elmwood-Plum City girls team finished in seventh place.

Elmwood-Plum City junior Kassye Todd returned to her competitive form, winning the girls varsity race with a time of 21:33. Emily Pickerign finished 12th overall for E-PC in 23:24, and Josie Tiffany was 19th in 24:01.

Ellsworth had two girls run to top-10 finishes on Thursday. Junior Rachel Mancuso placed sixth with a time of 22:43, and sophomore Claire Straub was ninth in 22:54.6. Brianna O’Brien was the top Spring Valley runner after finishing the 5K with a time of 25:25.6.

Mylon Anderson, running in his first ever varsity race, led the Panthers with a sixth place overall finish and a time of 18:42. Calvin Kotval led Spring Valley with a 14th place finish in 19:26. Chad Osteen was the top E-PC boy with a time of 21:23.4.