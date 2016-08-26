Football: Spring Valley defeats E-PC on strong second half

Spring Valley quarterback Sean Borgerding (7) is chased out of the pocket by Elmwood-Plum City's Luke Baier during Friday's non-conference game at Spring Valley. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

Elmwood-Plum City and Spring Valley entered halftime locked in a 6-6 tie during Friday’s non-conference game between the two Pierce County rivals in Spring Valley.

The Wolves had tied the game with 17 seconds left before the half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Holt to Anthony Ebensperger.

But the second half belonged to Spring Valley. Sean Borgerding and Jaydon Nyeggen scored third quarter touchdowns to give the Cardinals a 20-6 lead, and both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 26-12 final.

The Cardinals credited motivation for breaking the tie in the third quarter with the two touchdowns. Cruze Hurlburt, who led Spring Valley with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown, said they gained that motivation after seeing Elmwood-Plum City’s confidence grow from tying the game before halftime.

“We got real jacked up,” Hurlburt said. “We didn’t change anything offensively. Defensively, we were doing good. We just had to attack.”

Head coach Ryan Kapping said the Cardinals played a better game on offense than they did in the first half when they missed some blocking assignments. Plus, zero turnovers in the second half also helped.

“I thought we just cleaned that stuff up in the second half,” Kapping said. “We really minimized the mistakes that we made in the first half. We were able to just sustain drives and not have those negative plays that we had in the first half that sort of hurt us.”

Jaydon Nyeggen led the Cardinals by scoring two touchdowns. He rushed the ball 19 times for 99 yards. Quarterback Sean Borgerding was 8-for-13 passing for 99 yards plus a third quarter rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals have continued to look sharp in the first two games of the season with some varsity newcomers in the starting lineup. Games will start to get tougher with the Dunn-St. Croix Conference schedule starting next week. Spring Valley will play Colfax on the road next Friday.

But the Spring Valley players have gained some confidence from the 2-0 start to the season.

“I think we’re going pretty good,” Nyeggen said. “If we keep doing it like in the second half, we should have no problem.”



Second half hurts Wolves

The Elmwood-Plum City football team entered halftime with a 6-6 tie and an opportunity to end a long losing streak versus Spring Valley.

But the Wolves made some mistakes in the second half, and three turnovers also did not help. Head coach Jerry Hannack said Spring Valley played like the better team on Friday.

“Turnovers, and we couldn’t control the line of scrimmage,” Hannack said about their mistakes in the second half. “That’s the two biggest factors. They were a better football team than we were tonight by a longshot.”

Ebensperger scored Elmwood-Plum City’s first half touchdown on a four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Quarterback Wyatt Holt also scored a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second half.

Elmwood-Plum City’s losing streak to Spring Valley goes back at least five years. Hannack said the recent string of success for Spring Valley versus the Wolves could be attributed to their strong teams.

“They’ve got some good talent, and they are well coached,” Hannack said. “They do a great job.”