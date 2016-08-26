Football: Ellsworth wins big in Colfax

This time, the Panthers made the trip to Colfax and won a 47-14 non-conference game. It was a dominant first half for the Panthers as they led 40-0 at halftime.

“Our defense played really well. They hardly gave up any first downs in the first half,” co-head coach Jason Janke said. “We got the ball back fairly quickly. Colfax, they didn’t really have the speed to keep up with Logan Melstrom, Ryan McGregor and Jake Sigler.”

Sigler rushed the ball for the first two touchdowns of the game. Melstrom also caught two touchdown passes, and Ellsworth led 27-0 after the first quarter.

Sigler and Melstrom reached the end zone three times each to lead the Panthers’ offense. McGregor also scored a receiving touchdown, giving quarterback Drake Flom three total touchdown passes on the night.

Wyatt Hines hit five of his seven extra point kicks for the Panthers. Sawyer Strom grabbed an interception, and Cole Toenjes also blocked a punt that led to a Panthers touchdown.

The Panthers are now 2-0 on the season after picking up two non-conference road victories. The Middle Border Conference season starts next week with Prescott coming to EHS this Friday.

Janke said the Panthers understand that the schedule will continue to get tougher once the Middle Border Conference season starts.

“Our kids have had that year of getting pounced on a little bit, and they are hungry,” Janke said. “At the same time, we understand that we have played a couple of teams that are rebuilding, and our kids understand that the Middle Border is a different animal.”