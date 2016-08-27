Football: Cardinals lose in St. Croix Falls

The Prescott football team dropped to a 0-2 record on the season Friday with a 21-0 loss to St. Croix Falls.

Mistakes hurt the Cardinals in the non-conference loss. They turned the ball over four more times than St. Croix Falls and head coach Matt Smith said many of their potential scoring drives stalled because of missed blocking assignments or penalties.

Joe Roosen led Prescott’s offense by gaining 96 yards on 15 carries. Both Luke Murphy and Jonah Anderson played quarterback, and Anderson led the pair by going 2-for-5 for 32 yards.

Ty Henk led St. Croix Falls by rushing the ball 16 times for 143 yards of offense. Quarterback Alex Johnson, Henk and Clay Carney each scored one rushing touchdown for the Saints.

Smith credited outside linebackers Ty Sanford and Noah Kylander for doing a good job defending the edges on Friday. Sanford led the team with eight tackles, including one for a loss. Kylander and Aaron Lubich each had seven tackles, including one tackle for a loss from Lubich.

The schedule does not get much easier for the Cardinals as they start the Middle Border Conference schedule in Ellsworth on Friday. Ellsworth has won both of its games this season and has outscored opponents 94-14. Smith said the Cardinals need to focus in practice this week on playing some cleaner football.

“All-in-all, we are 0-2, but it’s not about our record,” Smith said. “We need to clean up some small mistakes and focus in on playing aggressive, fast football on both sides of the ball.”

Smith said Ellsworth will also pose a challenge defensively with a balanced offense that moves the ball with a rushing attack and through the air.

“We will need to be effective in defending them both the on the ground and in the air as they offer a variety the neither Rhinelander or (St. Croix Falls) showed,” Smith said. “On offense, we need to clean up the turnovers and finish drives to be successful.”