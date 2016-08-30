The Ellsworth volleyball team had an opportunity to play several matches at the Menomonie Sprawl season-opening tournament last weekend.

The Panthers started the tournament with a 2-2 record on Friday. Ellsworth lost by scores of 2-1 to Rice Lake and Grantsburg before rebounding to defeat River Valley 2-1 and Elk Mound 2-0.

On Saturday, Ellsworth beat Barron and St. Croix Falls before wrapping up the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Altoona.

Ellsworth finished second in the bronze division.