Plum City's Jasmine Bylander (11) jumps to block a kill attempt by Blair-Taylor's Carly Nelson during a home triangular on Tuesday. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Plum City volleyball team is still working on some of its player positioning through the first few matches of the season schedule.

The effort continued on Tuesday in the Blue Devils’ home triangular versus Independence and Blair-Taylor. Plum City dropped its first match of the evening to Blair-Taylor 25-20, 25-19. But the second contest of the day had a better outcome for the Blue Devils.

Plum City defeated Independence 25-16 and followed that with a 25-23 win in the second to finish with a split in the triangular.

Afterward, the Blue Devils said they came out with a better effort in the Independence victory.

“I think we just came to play in the second game, in the first game we were kind of out of it and not ready to go,” senior setter Kailee Broeckert said.

The Blue Devils are playing under a new head coach in Marah Boyer this season. She is replacing Nanette Murray, who decided to step away from coaching after 12 seasons.

Boyer agreed that the Blue Devils played better in the victory over Independence. She liked the aggressive play in the second match, something she is working on with the team in the early portion of the season.

“More talking and playing as a team, they weren't so timid,” she said about the improvements. “They get a little timid and don’t go as hard. But once they get some confidence they do better.”

Boyer outlined where in the lineup the Blue Devils have been testing players in new positions.

Madelyn Schellhas played as a left side hitter last season but so far has played on the right side. Tayler Whipple has moved away from the libero position that she played last season. But Boyer said both girls might move back to their former positions.

The moves are Boyer’s effort to see where players can perform their best.

“Just to see where everyone fits well at,” Boyer said. “I know (previously) they were kind in their positions, and that was it. So it’s kind of interesting to see who does better in what position.”

The Blue Devils finished 1-7 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference last season, ahead of only Glenwood City which was 0-8. Plum City has returned just about every varsity starter from last season besides Cheyanne Catura, Plum City’s lone all-conference player who graduated.

The returning experience has given the Blue Devils confidence that they can make improvements to climb the Dunn-St. Croix Conference ladder.

“We’re playing as a team,” junior Ellie Funk said. “Last year I think the team was like one person, this is more well-rounded.”