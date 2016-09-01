Matzek vows to return after second ACL injury

Olivia Matzek holds a brace she has used in her recovery from ACL injury. Matzek is getting surgery this week on the second ACL injury she has suffered in the past two years. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

Matzek tore an anterior cruciate ligament playing basketball during the summer of 2015, causing her to miss the volleyball and basketball seasons as a sophomore while she recovered. She was healthy enough to participate in track and field last spring.

But in June, those aspirations were turned upside down once again. Matzek was playing with the Ellsworth girls basketball team at a summer camp in Wisconsin Dells when she jumped and landed awkwardly on her left knee. Her surgically repaired right knee was fine, but she felt her left knee give out and heard the familiar pop that most athletes with ACL injuries would recognize.

“It was the first game, the first five minutes,” Matzek said. “It already happened, so I knew exactly when I went down I tore the other one.”

Matzek’s first ACL injury took place in 2015 during a team practice for the same Wisconsin Dells tournament. Right before the end of practice she felt her right knee give out.

“I knew something had happened,” Matzek recalled. “I went down at practice. When I went home I told my mom, ‘I know something is wrong.’”

A doctor initially told her it was an MCL injury. But the problems continued, leading to surgery to repair the ACL on Aug. 11, 2015. This year, Matzek tried to play volleyball through her most recent ACL injury. But it did not work out, and she was scheduled to have surgery on the knee Tuesday.

Once again, Matzek is reliving the same feeling of wanting to be out on the practice floor with her teammates. The injuries have reminded her of what others may take for granted.

“I hear all these girls, they say, ‘Oh, we have early morning practice. That sucks.’ Or, ‘I don’t want to play in the game tonight,’” Matzek said. “I’d give anything to go to an early morning practice. I would give anything to run those sprints.”

Even when she is injured, Matzek has made a point to attend most volleyball practices this fall. She was a regular at practices and games last year during the volleyball and basketball seasons while she was recovering from the ACL surgery. During games, she usually sits with the team and helps take stats when needed.

“I’m not just going to stop being there with them because that is my life so far,” Matzek said. “Otherwise, I’m not going to do anything.”

Matzek is not the only person in her family who has needed to recover from multiple ACL injuries. Her father, Ken Matzek, has also suffered two ACL injuries on opposite knees.

The first came while playing football at Ellsworth High School his senior year.

Although Ken said he was worried about his daughter after the first injury, there also is not a lot that can be done to prevent it from happening again.

“Of course, we were concerned about it,” Ken said. “Girls are more likely to have ACL tears. We researched it, and there is certain things you can do. But if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

Although most athletes might stop playing a sport that has led to two significant knee injuries, Matzek said she is not backing down. She has vowed to return to the basketball court next year.

“A lot of people think I’m just going to be done with basketball because I hurt myself I can’t say how many times playing basketball,” Matzek said. “But, my senior year, I’ve got nothing to lose. I really like the girls in basketball. I love basketball. So I’m going to keep playing basketball.”

The risk of having multiple ACL injuries like Matzek is more common than many non-medical professionals might think.

JW Matheson has done plenty of work with ACL recovery as the co-owner and clinical director of Catalyst Sports Medicine in Hudson, where Matzek said she did physical therapy on her repaired knee.

He said the chances are greater for a recurrent ACL injury on a previously healthy knee than one that has been repaired. Not only did Matheson say females are four to six times more likely to suffer a non-contact ACL injury than males, but he also said factors such as favoring a healthy knee and lack of strength could lead to another injury.

“If you tear your right ACL, and you have the surgery, you are more likely to tear your left ACL than retear the new graft on your right leg,” Matheson said.

In general, Matheson said the new trend in physical therapy with ACL injuries is to lengthen an athlete’s recovery time for one or two extra months before returning to full sports participation. He said an athlete’s fast recovery like Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could give high school players the wrong idea about how quickly they can return to full sports participation.

“The risk of reinjury is significant,” Matheson said. “Some recent research has said that the longer we wait to return the athlete to sports, the less likely they are to re-injure. There is some concern out there that we have been returning athletes too fast. We can significantly reduce the risk of reinjury if we wait a couple of additional months to get them back.”