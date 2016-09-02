Panthers take on Prescott tonight

The Ellsworth Panthers will take on Pierce County rival Prescott tonight at Fuller-Symes field. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth football team has rolled through the first two games of the season, but the schedule is expected to get tougher with the Middle Border Conference schedule starting this week.

The Panthers start that season against neighboring Prescott, which has started the season 0-2. But Ellsworth co-head coaches Rob Heller and Jason Janke are not about to take this game lightly after Ellsworth lost a 25-22 game to the Cardinals last year.

Janke said the Panthers will need to establish a run game on offense to be successful.

“They have some size on that defensive line, and they are athletic on the perimeter,” Janke said. “So we’re going to have to work hard to move the ball on them. I think they are better than their record indicates.”

Defensively, the Panthers expect to see a few different looks from the Prescott offense.

“They run a lot of plays out of multiple formations, so they are giving us a lot to chew on this week as a defense,” Heller said. “Different looks that we’ve got to prepare for. So we’ll have our work cut out for us this week in practice.”

The Panthers are relatively healthy heading into this week. Janke said Trey Skulski probably won’t play as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

The Ellsworth football team won road games versus Spooner 47-0 in week one and Colfax 47-14 in week two to start the season. After winning two games total last year, the Ellsworth coaching staff said a year of familiarity between them and the program has helped.

“The familiarity with the coaching staff with us being in our second year,” Heller said. “The offense and defense isn’t brand new to them, so that extra year of experience and relationships we have built in the offseason, I know, has been huge on the defensive side of the ball.”

Janke also credited the progress of second year starting quarterback Drake Flom, who is a junior this year.

“Along those same lines, I think having a returning quarterback Drake Flom who understands the offense and is thinking about what everyone can do versus just what he can do,” Janke said.