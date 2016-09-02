Prescott runners take third at SCC

The top finisher for the E-PC boys was Dalton Shields, who placed 81st, at the St. Croix Central invitational Thursday. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

HAMMOND -- The Prescott cross country teams were among the best in the Middle Border Conference in 2015 and the Cardinal runners showed on Thursday they are ready to battle for the top spots in the MBC again this season.

The Cardinals ran at the St. Croix Central Invitational last Thursday, taking third place in both halves of the 12-team meet. The Prescott boys were the top finishers among the MBC teams in the meet, finishing behind Durand and Menomonie. Prescott’s girls finished behind Menomonie and St. Croix Central. Both Prescott teams finished the day with 74 points.

Both Prescott squads showed immense capabilities in this meet. Prescott’s boys were able to place three runners among the top eight finishers. That was led by Cody Hauenstein and Philip Pena, who placed fifth and sixth, both crossing the finish line in 18:09. Dylan Rieken was 10 seconds behind them placing eighth. The top five for the Cardinals was completed with Tristan Winkler placing 22nd in 20:14 and Blaise Schnorr crossing the line in 20:46 to place 33rd. Pena is the only senior in the group. The rest are juniors, except for Winkler, who is a freshman.

The Prescott girls are the defending MBC champs and they showed they’ll be right in contention again, with a veteran lineup. That starts with Sam Ritter and Hayley Hillman. Ritter placed fifth in 21:55 and Hillman was eighth in 22:10. They were followed by Kjerstin Carlson, who placed 14th in 23:16, Kelsey Penk, who was 23rd in 24:04, and Mari Sommer, who was two seconds behind Penk in 24th.

The Cards have a busy week ahead of them. They will run in the Somerset Invitational this Thursday. The Cardinals will host their own invitational next Tuesday. Teams scheduled to compete include Cannon Falls, Osceola, Elmwood-Plum City, River Falls, Somerset and Spring Valley.

Spring Valley’s runners got noticed in Thursday’s meet in Hammond. The Cardinal boys were the top finishers among the five Dunn-St. Croix Conference teams in the meet, placing fifth overall. The Cardinal girls placed eighth in the meet.

Spring Valley’s boys were led by junior Julian Davis, who placed 21st in 20:07. Senior Patrick Cipriano was 29th in 20:34 and junior Nate Hannack was 35th in 20:50.

The top Spring Valley girls ran in a pack for much of the race. Brianna O’Brien was the Cardinals’ top finisher, placing 36th, with freshman Katherine Dieckman eight seconds behind her in 37th. Senior Holly Anderson was 41st in 21:54.

The Cards have three meets scheduled for the upcoming week. They will run at the Somerset Invitational. That’s followed by a trip to the Fall Creek Invitational on Saturday and the Prescott Invitational next Tuesday.

E-PC didn’t have a full lineup for either half of the race, but was still a factor, especially in the girls race. Elmwood-Plum City had three of the top 22 finishers among the girls. That was led by junior Kassye Todd, who placed third. Seniors Emily Pickerign and Josie Tiffany ran together, placing 21st and 22nd.

The top finisher for the E-PC boys was Dalton Shields, who placed 81st.

The E-PC runners will be back in action on Thursday, running at the Ettrick Golf Course in a meet hosted by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. E-PC will compete at the Prescott Invitational next Tuesday.