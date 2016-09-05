Ellsworth cruises past rival Prescott

Sophomore Panthers running back Logan Melstrom rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in another big ground game by the Panthers. The team totaled 360 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

ELLSWORTH -- Drake Flom threw two touchdown passes as Ellsworth stomped rival Prescott 48-7 on Friday at home.

Flom, the Panthers' junior quarterback, went 8-12 for 159 yards and posted a quarterback rating of 149.3. He continued to show progress as a second-year starter for the Panthers football team.

“He's making correct reads and finding the open guys,” Ellsworth co-head coach Robb Heller said. “It's really coming together for him. That's a big reason for our success so early in the season.”

Ellsworth jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and rolled from there. The Panthers tacked on another two touchdowns in the second quarter. Two recovered onside kicks and a kick-off fumble recovery also helped them dominate the first half.

“Overall, we did not play very well,” Cardinals head coach Matt Smith said. “Ellsworth's a great team, and we were looking at minus four in the turnover margin. That's minus 12 for the year. You're not going to win many games with that with a quality opponent like Ellsworth.”

Cardinals senior quarterback Luke Murphy mustered 57 yards passing in a game where his team hardly had the ball. It only helped the Panthers offense.

Sophomore running back Logan Melstrom rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in another big ground game by the Panthers. The team totaled 360 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns.

“They moved the ball effectively through the air and on the ground,” Smith said. “We really didn't have an answer for that.”

Senior running back Jacob Sigler led the Panthers with 130 yards rushing and one touchdown on 13 carries. Sophomore running back Jared Lansing gave a spark with 63 yards on just five attempts, and he scored a touchdown.

Junior receiver Ryan McGregor caught one of Flom's two touchdown passes and finished with 39 yards receiving on two catches. Melstrom brought in a 24-yard touchdown pass. Senior receiver Guillaume Ekvern-Jamme grabbed the biggest passing play of the night with a 60-yard reception.

Smith saw a few bright spots for the Cardinals' defense despite the Panthers' domination. Junior linebacker Westy Bartsch posted a couple tackles for negative yards. Senior defensive lineman Jake Block tallied four tackles.

“Aaron Lubich played hard for us,” Smith added. “He had some tackles for us, did some nice things.”

Ellsworth's defense executed efficiently as they posted 25 tackles and limited Prescott's time with the ball. Senior defensive end Michael Freund and senior middle linebacker Cole Toenjes led the Panthers in tackles with four. Senior inside linebacker Breck Melstrom, sophomore safety Sawyer Hamilton and Lansing each posted three.

“The front 'D' played really well,” Heller said. “When you’re holding teams to under 100 yards rushing, you're always going to put your team in a good situation to win the football game.”

Ellsworth improved to 3-0 and picked up its first Middle Border Conference win of the season. Prescott dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the MBC.

“We definitely got to get better in a lot of different facets here to be competitive in the Middle Border,” Smith said.

Prescott visits Amery (2-1, 1-0 MBC) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The Warriors edged Baldwin-Woodville 21-14 last week.

Ellsworth will look to keep rolling after scoring 47 or more points for a third-straight game. Defensively, the Panthers have allowed three touchdowns all season.

“Our first team [offense] hasn't punted yet this year,” Heller said.

Ellsworth visits St. Croix Central (3-0, 1-0 MBC) at 7 p.m. next Friday. SCC likewise looked dominant in its first three games with an average of 32.2 points per game and 32 points allowed total in those contests.

“I think both teams should be ranked in the state,” Heller said. “I know they like to run the ball. It should be a really fun atmosphere for the kids. With school starting up, we'll see a lot of fans up there.”