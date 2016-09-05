Elmwood-Plum City edges Turtle Lake in see-saw battle

ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY -- It takes quite the football game to have the reaction that Elmwood-Plum City head coach Jerry Hannack saw following a last-second 34-28 win over Turtle Lake Friday night.

“I know the Turtle Lake coaching staff real well, and they just said 'How cool was that,'” Hannack said. “Even from a losing standpoint, they were very complimentary in just talking. 'Hey, what a great ride that was.' It was just a fun game to be involved in.”

No team ever led by more than a touchdown in game with lots of back-and-forth scoring, lead changes and ties. It took a touchdown by the Wolves with 16 seconds left in the game to settle things.

Wolves senior quarterback Wyatt Holt found senior wide receiver Anthony Ebensperger for 21 yards to put their team ahead 34-28. Turtle Lake had just tied the game 28-28 on a touchdown pass with 3:50 remaining but missed the chance to take the lead on a two-point conversion try.

“The whole team kind of grew up a little bit and came together,” Hannack said.

Holt kept the Wolves offense clicking and trading punches all evening with the Lakers. It started right away when Holt connected with senior Ben Glaus for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

“Wyatt just did a great job,” Hannack said. “He had a great game.”

Turtle Lake simply answered the scored and grabbed a 15-7 lead on a two-point conversion four minutes later. The Wolves went back ahead in an eventful first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Holt to Ebensperger. Holt then found junior tight end Luke Baier for the two-point try and a 15-8 lead.

“It just kind of went back and forth all night,” Hannack said.

Turtle Lake grabbed the edge again 16-15 on a TD and two-point conversion. The Wolves answered again at the end of the first half with a 43-yard TD pass from Holt to Ebensperger for a 22-16 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Turtle Lake tied things up 22-22 on a touchdown pass of 79 yards. Holt put the Wolves back in business with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Glaus of 57 yards in the final minute of the quarter.

Things never really slowed down for either team. The Wolves allowed more than 400 yards of offense in the game.

“Turtle Lake is a very good football team,” Hannack said. “We just made a couple more plays than they did.”

The Wolves bounced back from a 26-12 loss to Spring Valley the week before. Elmwood-Plum City will host Frederic (1-2, 1-0 Lakeland South) next Friday. The Vikings blew out Shell Lake 64-28 after taking lumps in two non-conference losses against Glenwood City and Grantsburg.

“It will be a lot different,” Hannack said, anticipating a physical contest.