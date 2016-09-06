Spring Valley shuts out Colfax 41-0

Things didn't take off for the Cardinals football team right away in a scoreless first quarter on Friday, Sept. 2. Then, the Cards piled on 41 points in the final three quarters for the rout.

“We really struggled to get going the other night on offense,” Cardinals coach Ryan Kapping said. “We had a difficult time maintaining our blocks and had far too many penalties. We benefited from some turnovers and were able to take advantage of a couple short fields to get things turned around for us.”

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bosshart scored two rushing touchdowns, including the first of the game in the second quarter. He rushed for 48 yards in the shutout win.

Senior running back Cruze Hurlburt put up the second running touchdown of the game in the second and finished with 47 yards on the ground.

Bosshart put the Cardinals up 21-0 in the final minute of the half on a touchdown pass to senior running back Seth Schlegel for 26 yards. The Cardinals quarterback finished with 31 yards passing on 3-5 throwing with a rating of 117.5.

Junior Zack Williams widened the gap in the third quarter with another Cardinals rushing touchdown for a 34-0 lead. Senior running back Brock Bune, who finished with 99 yards rushing, scored in the fourth quarter to put the Cards up 41-0.

Spring Valley's defense pitched its second shutout of the season with the win. Kapping still sees plenty of room for the defense to grow though.

“Defensively, we have improved each week but we will need to take steps forward this week as we prepare for a better football team,” Kapping said.

Spring Valley (3-0, 1-0 Dunn-St. Croix) will host Mondovi (0-3, 0-1 Dunn-St. Croix) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The Buffaloes have struggled all around this season with only 16 points scored thus far while allowing at least 21 points each time out.

“The upcoming game with Mondovi will be a very tough, physical type of football game,” Kapping said. “They have tremendous size in their lines and defensively they are one of the best in our conference year in and year out.”