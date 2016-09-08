Ellsworth places 3rd at MBC meet; Prescott takes 7th

Prescott’s Jillian Boles takes a swing at the Middle Border Conference girls high school golf meet Sept. 7 at Clifton Highlands in Prescott. Theh Prescott team placed seventh of eight teams. (Herald photo by Jason Strangis)

PRESCOTT -- About the only unpredictable thing at the Middle Border Conference girls high school golf meet Wednesday, Sept. 7 was the weather. Rain early in the morning let up in the afternoon, but it was enough to make the course soggy and wet at Clifton Highlands in Prescott.

Despite less­ than­ ideal conditions, the results of the golf meet came out pretty much as expected.

New Richmond topped the large field with a low score of 190. Baldwin­-Woodville (218) again edged out Ellsworth (220) in another close battle for second place. Amery finished fourth with 228, followed by St. Croix Central with 231, Osceola with 247, Prescott with 250 and Somerset with 251.

New Richmond not only won the team event but had the top two individual finishers in Maddie McCann and Maggie Veenendall. Both golfers shot low rounds of 44. They are currently the top two golfers in the MBC standings.

The Ellsworth Panthers were led by Erica Feuerhelm, who shot a 50 to place fifth overall. The Panthers are trying to pass Baldwin­-Woodville for second place.

The Cardinals have had a tough time breaking into the top half of the league and it was no different for the meet at Clifton Highlands.

Prescott’s top golfer was Ashley Bowes who shot a 58. Other Prescott golfers chipping in this year are Jillian Boles, GiGi Gangi, Kaitlyn Buss and Alexis Fredericks.

“We get contributions from everyone,” Prescott’s new varsity head coach Chad Salay said. “They’re all competing with each other at practice.”