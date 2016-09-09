Recent grad takes over Plum City volleyball

New Plum City volleyball head coach Marah Boyer speaks with the Blue Devils during a timeout in last Tuesday's triangular at PCHS. (Herald photo by Blaze Fugina)

PLUM CITY -- It was not too long ago when Plum City graduate Marah Boyer was on the court as a player with the Blue Devils volleyball team.

Boyer recalls the 2012 postseason run she and the Blue Devils made her senior year, winning a regional title with a 3-2 finals victory over Cochrane-Fountain City. Boyer had 13 kills in the regionals final match played at C-FC.

Now that she is the head coach of the volleyball program, Boyer often finds herself referencing that 2012 run to a regional title.

“Definitely my best memories,” said Boyer, who graduated from PCHS in 2013. “I just love that squad. I always go back to referencing my team and how aggressive we were and how much we wanted it. I think that will help the girls, being aggressive and really wanting to win and going for regional champs. Things like that.”

Boyer had the opportunity to become a head coach after 12-year coach Nanette Murray decided to retire from coaching after last season. Last Tuesday, Murray said asthma played a role in her decision to step away as head coach. She also lost sleep some nights during the season and Murray figured this year was a smart transition time for the program with nine juniors and only two seniors on the varsity roster.

The Plum City volleyball team won regional championships in 2006, 2012 and 2014 while Murray was the head coach.

Boyer was the team’s junior varsity coach last season. As the team’s new varsity coach, she admitted there is a bit of a learning curve.

“I kind of vented to Murray today,” Boyer said. “I was timid last year because with JV, (you usually are) a little bit softer. Now this year I’ve got to remember that I’m not a JV coach and I can be a little harder on them.”

Boyer is currently employed as a teacher’s aid in Durand. She previously attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout in pursuit of degrees in graphic design and early childhood education, but she now hopes to go back to school someday and become a teacher.

Of course, she also plans to continue her involvement with the sport of volleyball.

“I love volleyball, so if I can’t play I definitely want to be around it,” she said.