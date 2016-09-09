Ellsworth golfers move into tie in MBC standings

Ellsworth’s Erika Feuerhelm lines up a putt during last Thursday’s Middle Border Conference match at The Links in New Richmond. This week she and the Panthers played at Clifton Highlands Wednesday and Bristol Ridge Thursday. She is considered one of the top golfers in the Middle Border Conference. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

The Panthers are now tied for second in the MBC standings after two matches played this week. A match was played at Clifton Highlands Wednesday and another took place at Somerset’s Bristol Ridge Golf Club Thursday. When the results were tallied, Ellsworth had moved up into a tie for second place in the overall MBC standings with Baldwin-Woodville.

Ellsworth coach Carson Huppert said it’s been at least 15 years since the Panthers have finished among the top two teams in the conference, so the girls have plenty of motivation to continue their climb. The WIAA tournaments are another reason for optimism. MBC leader New Richmond heads to Division 1 for the WIAA tournaments, meaning the opportunity is there at the Division 2 regional meet, which will be played at the Amery Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Winning the regional tournament is one of our goals. Doing well at sectionals is another goal as well,” Huppert said.

Ellsworth played extremely well in Thursday’s match at Bristol Ridge, which is considered one of the toughest courses in the MBC. New Richmond won the match with a 196 and Ellsworth was second at 216, finishing 18 strokes ahead of third place St. Croix Central.

Ellsworth’s Erica Feuerhelm continues to establish herself as one of the MBC’s top players. In Thursday’s round she shot a 47, the third best score at Bristol Ridge. She now ranks fourth in the overall individual standings.

Holly Carlson and Taylor Feuerhelm finished at 56, Kacie Lansing was at 57 and Stella Anderson at 59 at Bristol Ridge. It was the second time this season all five Panthers shot below 60.

“We have five girls who really love to play and are very competitive,” Huppert said. “I am proud of the way the girls continue to strive to get better every day.”

In Wednesday’s match at Clifton Highlands the Panthers shot a 220, finishing in third place, two strokes behind Baldwin-Woodville. Erica Feuerhelm led the Panthers with a 50, which placed fifth overall. Lansing and Carlson finished at 55, with Taylor Feuerhelm at 60.

Prescott was able to move up to sixth place in Thursday’s match at Bristol Ridge after placing seventh on the Cardinals’ home course last Wednesday.

Alexis Fredericks earned an all-conference point by leading the Cards on Thursday, shooting a 59. She was able to improve her score by staying out of major hazards, not taking any score more than an eight on any hole. Jillian Boles finished at 61, Ashley Bowes at 62 and Gigi Gangi at 67 in Thursday’s round. The Panthers took sixth place with a 249 team score.

The Cards shot a 250 in last Wednesday’s round but placed seventh at Clifton Highlands. Bowes shot a 58 to lead the Panthers. Gangi finished at 61, Fredericks at 65 and Boles at 66.

The girls golf schedule continues in high gear. There will be an MBC match this Tuesday at Amery and another at Pheasant Hills near Hammond on Friday. Next week starts with Ellsworth hosting a match on Monday.