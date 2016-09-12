Road trip ends 0-4 for Cardinals

AMERY -- Playing its closest football game of the season, Prescott came up short in the finale of its four-consecutive away contests.

“We had chances to win the game, and this was our first real competitive contest of the season from start to finish,” Cardinals head coach Matt Smith said.

Prescott took a 6-0 lead in the first half at Amery but could not hang on in an 18-12 loss on Friday, Sept. 9. The contest swung when the Warriors scored on a 71-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

“We knew they had big play potential, and we looked to make them put together a drive to score and not give up the quick score on a long play,” Smith said.

Cardinals junior running back Joe Roosen put his team up first with a 4-yard TD run on fourth down in the first quarter, the first of his varsity career. Roosen finished with 24 yards on seven carries.

“Offensively, I was pleased with the way we started and sustained blocks early with backs hitting the holes hard, though we didn't seem to sustain that same aggressiveness for the duration of the game,” Smith said. “For us to be successful, we need to find consistency and a level of physicalness that we demonstrated our first drive.”

Senior running back Aaron Lubich led the Prescott rushing attack with 49 yards in 11 carries in addition to three receptions for 14 yards. He scored the Cardinals' only other TD of the game in the third quarter.

Junior back Derek Rundquist helped the ground game with 47 yards in 12 attempts. Also taking 12 carries, sophomore back Carson Stenroos picked up 34 yards. The Cardinals put up 151 yards rushing as a team.

Luke Murphy, the Cardinals' senior quarterback, went 7-16 for 77 yards and threw one interception. Much of Murphy's yardage came from senior wide receiver Zach Dolan's 43 yards on two catches.

Prescott's defense improved allowed 211 total yards but took the ball away five times in the loss. Four fumble recoveries came from senior defensive lineman Jack Block, junior lineman Westy Bartsch, Dolan and Roosen. In addition, Roosen picked off a pass.

Block led the Cardinals in tackles with six, and he blocked a kick. Senior linebacker Noah Kylander posted five tackles.

“Statistically we out-gained them in terms of yards, and we also won the turnover battle, which was a high point of emphasis this week, so we are optimistic about those results,” Smith said. “Unfortunately the only number that matters is the final score and we came up short there.”