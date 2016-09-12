Ellsworth falls at St. Croix Central

Ellsworth sophomore Logan Melstrom (27) looks for running room, following the lead blocking of Jake Sigler (24). (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

The Ellsworth defense swarmed under a St. Croix Central ball carrier during the first quarter of Friday's game. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

HAMMOND -- Ellsworth could not dig itself out of a 28-0 first-half deficit and fell for the first time this season on Friday, Sept. 9.

St. Croix Central's football team beat Ellsworth 42-26 in a match up of two 3-0 teams. Both teams remained deadlocked at 0-0 until the 7:02 mark of the first quarter. It went downhill quick for Ellsworth after that.

SCC quarterback Colin Nelson found wide receiver Trevor Nelson for a 14 yard touchdown pass as St. Croix Central went up 7-0. They added to the lead late in the quarter on a 44-yard TD run by running back Cole Refsnider. He continued to punish the Ellsworth defense with two more TD runs in the second quarter for a 28-0 cushion.

“We came out slow,” Ellsworth junior wide receiver Ryan McGregor said.

Ellsworth started to get back into the game with a 70-yard TD run by running back Logan Melstrom at 10:36 in the third quarter. It made the score 28-7, but it did more than that for the team.

“It really got us going and showed that we could definitely play with these guys,” Ellsworth junior quarterback Drake Flom said. “That's what pretty much gave us a spark.”

Flom then sparked the team with a 40-yard TD pass to McGregor with 5:25 to go in the quarter. It cut the SCC lead down to 28-13.

St. Croix Central responded though with a 50-yard TD pass from Nelson to receiver Alec Fisher for a 35-20 lead. Ellsworth's defense nonetheless held SCC to only two scores in the second half.

The second came on a 55-yard TD run by running back Ryan Larson for a 42-20 lead. Run defense for Ellsworth struggled overall with 356 yards and four TDs allowed.

Ellsworth's offense answered each SCC score and cut the lead down to pair of TDs three times in the final half. Flom accounted for both of the team's TDs in the final quarter with a 2-yard TD run and 60-yard TD pass.

McGregor caught the TD from Flom with 2:01 remaining to cut the score to 42-26. The junior receiver finished with six receptions for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 per catch.

Flom threw for 219 yards on 9-20 passing but had two interceptions in the process. Melstrom caught a couple of Flom's throws for 22 yards, and Sigler hauled in a 27-yard reception.

Melstrom led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 11 carries for an average of 7.5 per attempt. Sigler chipped on the run game with 17 yards in seven attempts.

On defense, Sigler had a strong performance with 10 tackles, including nine solo. Cole Toenjes led the defense with 11 tackles, and Flom picked off one pass. Joe Tingelhoff added six tackles in the loss.

Ellsworth (3-1, 1-1 MBC) will look to bounce back at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Amery (3-1, 2-0 MBC). The Warriors edged Prescott 18-12 on Sept. 9.

“I think they're going to pass the ball a lot more, so our DBs are going to get a lot more action this game,” McGregor said.

Ellsworth only had to deal with pass plays against SCC. Most of all, Ellsworth players hope to get a fast start against Amery, which didn't happen against SCC though it did the previous three games.

“We've just got to find that spark right away,” Flom said.