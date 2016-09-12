Prescott sweeps titles at Somerset Invite

Spring Valley runners Tessa Cipriano (left) and Kari Hybben are shown midway through last Thursday's meet at Somerset. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Julian Davis was the top finisher for the Spring Valley boys in last Thursday’s meet in Somerset. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Lucas Flom and Thaddeus Kosnopfal ran side-by-side in the early stages of the Somerset Invitational for the Ellsworth boys last Thursday. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Emma Swanson ran a strong race to finish as Ellsworth’s third runner at the Somerset Invitational last Tuesday. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Hayley Hillman (left) and Kjerstin Carlson were Prescott’s second and third runners at Somerset, finishing fourth and fifth overall. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

The Prescott and Ellsworth cross country teams will see each other a great deal this season.

And it looks like every meeting between the Pierce County rivals will be a close one.

That was the case last Thursday at the six-team Somerset Invitational. Prescott was the meet champion in both halves of the meet, with Ellsworth placing second in both races.

Prescott had the top two individual finishers in the boys race. Senior Philip Pena pulled away from the pack early in the race, winning in 17:41, with a 46-second margin over Prescott junior Cole Hauenstein, who placed second. Ellsworth senior Mylon Anderson took third place, with Prescott junior Dylan Rieken in fourth.

Ellsworth’s boys won the team competition with 35 points, compared to 50 points for Ellsworth.

The margin was similar in the girls race. Prescott won with 31 points, compared to 56 for Ellsworth.

Somerset’s Anya Swanson was the champion in the girls meet. Ellsworth’s Rachel Mancuso put together a strong finish to take second place, with Prescott’s Samantha Ritter placing third.

Prescott was able to earn the team victory due to the improving depth on both teams. The top six Prescott girls all were among the top 12 finishers in their race. The Prescott boys were able to get their top five runners among the top 16 finishers in their race.

“We were happy with our girls,” said Prescott coach Steve Peterson. He said Kjerstin Carlson, who took fourth place and Kelsey Penk, who placed eighth, both had particularly strong days. Hayley Hillman placed fifth, Alysse Lewis 11th and Ella Linder 12th for the Prescott girls.

Pena, Hauenstein and Rieken gave the Cardinals a formidable trio at the top of their lineup. Peterson said the improvement of Blaise Schnorr, who moved up to take 12th place, is a continuation on the progress he’s made since last year. Ben Barksdale took 16th as the fifth Prescott finisher.

Peterson said the team is still in a state of growth after graduating 12 seniors from last season’s squad.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and some conference teams we need to catch up to, but overall it looks like we are in pretty good shape as far as developing the depth we need to really compete in our conference,” Peterson said.

Ellsworth coach Marcie Jahnke said she saw good things from both of her squads in Thursday's meet, the Panthers' second meet of the season. Senior Mylon Anderson ran another strong race, finishing in 18:36 to place third in the boys race.

“All our boys surged forward in this race compared to last meet and freshman Charlie Stuhl improved by about two minutes to take seventh,” Jahnke said.

Jahnke said she was pleased with the competitiveness all the boys showed, seeing that there will be battles for spots in the varsity lineup every week. Matthew Williams was the Panthers’ third runner, placing tenth. Jordan Schlichting took 13th and Kyle Perkins 17th as the Panthers’ final scoring runners.

The Panther girls are led by top returners Rachel Mancuso and Claire Straub. Mancuso made an incredible kick in the final 1,000 meters to move up to second place in the race and Straub ran strongly to take sixth place.

Jahnke credited Emma Swanson for narrowing the gap behind Straub, taking 13th place, with Freya Nelson in 14th. Mckenna Girdeen was the Panthers’ fifth runner, placing 21st.

Jahnke said the chance to match up against Prescott was something the Panthers needed at this point in the season.

“We took second behind them at the conference meet last year and Prescott has consistently challenged our girls team over the last couple years. This race gave us a clearer idea of what adjustments we need to make to compete with the top teams in our conference,” Jahnke said. “Like the boys team, the girls team is showing a lot of promise and I'm happy with our progress so far.”

Spring Valley’s runners were the only team not from the Middle Border Conference to compete at the Somerset Invitational. The Cards ran capably against the larger schools, with Spring Valley’s girls placing fourth and the boys team taking sixth.

The girls team was paced by the trio of Brianna O’Brien, Katherine Dieckman and Holly Anderson. They finished within a 10-second span to place 15th, 16th and 17th. Katy Schreiber and Rachel Hartung were the fourth and fifth Spring Valley finishers.

Julian Davis ran another strong race as the top boys runner for the Cardinals. He took eighth place overall in 20:01. Michael Laffin, Cole Pelzel, Ben Anderson and Josh Hannack were the other scoring runners for Spring Valley on Thursday.