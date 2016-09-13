Big challenges face Elmwood-Plum City

Elmwood-Plum City lost starting quarterback Wyatt Holt (11) to a knee injury during Friday’s game at Frederic. Holt is pictured here at E-PC’s game against Spring Valley Aug. 26. (File photo)

FREDERIC -- While Elmwood-Plum City prevailed in a smash-mouth football contest with Frederic, the Wolves did not come away unscathed.

Elmwood-Plum City lost third-year senior starting quarterback Wyatt Holt to a knee injury in the contest, a 34-22 win over the Vikings on Friday, Sept. 9. Holt put the Wolves up quickly with a 49-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Ben Glaus before going down.

“We had our quarterback taken out well out of bounds and sustained a knee injury,” Wolves head coach Jerry Hannack said. “That was not good.”

Freshman quarterback Dalton Binkowski stepped in and kept the Wolves afloat with 113 yards on 5-8 passing with two TDs. Binkowski posted a 145.8 QB rating.

“He did a pretty good job sticking with the game plan and finishing out the rest of the game, but our kids kind of rallied around that and played pretty well,” Hannack said.

Frederic took the lead in the opening quarter with a couple unanswered rushing TDs junior by running back Jeret Corty. The Wolves answered late in the quarter as senior back Sam Hoyt found the end zone on a 3-yard run to tie.

Binkowski put the Wolves ahead with 41 seconds left in the half on a 15-yard TD pass to senior receiver Anthony Ebensperger. Elmwood-Plum City's back-up QB also showed the ability to run with a 1-yard TD run with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

Leading 27-14 to start the fourth quarter, the Wolves gained more separation when Binkowski struck again on 41-yard TD pass to Hoyt. The Wolves defense held the 34-14 lead until the final minute when Frederic scored on a 9-yard pass with 49 seconds left.

Hoyt carried much of the Wolves' rushing load with 74 yards on 20 carries. Holt also did well on the run with 35 yards on four carries. Chris Larson, a Wolves senior back, chipped in 30 yards on four carries.

Defensively, senior linebacker Colin Weix led the way for the Wolves with 14 tackles. Ebensperger picked off three passes.

Binkowski played well on defense with nine tackles, and senior defensive end Cameron Meyers added seven. Hoyt finished with six, and junior defensive end Luke Baier posted five.

Elmwood-Plum City (3-1, 2-0 Lakeland South) will move on to an even bigger challenge with a home contest against 2015 state runner-up Pepin-Alma (4-0, 2-0 LSC) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Wolves' endured a 48-6 defeat in last year's meeting.

“They're two-time state runner-ups, and they haven't had a close ball game yet this year,” Hannack said. “We've got our work cut out for us.”

Regardless of Friday's outcome, a loss of Holt for the season would make for an even bigger loss. The third-year starter had an MRI on Monday after press deadlines.

“No matter what the situation is, you just can't replace somebody like that especially in high school football,” Hannack said.