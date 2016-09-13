Spring Valley improves to 4-0

SPRING VALLEY -- The Spring Valley Cardinals football team improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season with a decisive 27-6 win on Friday over Mondovi. After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Spring Valley rallied to score the next 27 points to secure the win. Twenty of those points came in a dramatic fourth quarter.

Just a few minutes into the game, Mondovi got on the scoreboard thanks to a 43-yard touchdown run by Boe Olson.

From then on, though, it was the Sean Borgerding show for the Cardinals. He scored on a short run with five minutes left to play in the half. After an extra point by Brock Bune, Spring Valley led 7-6.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Cardinals exploded for those 20 fourth quarter points, all of which came in a nine-minute span on the clock.

With 11:30 left in the fourth quarter, Borgerding scored on an eight-yard run. With 5:55 left, Borgerding connected with Bune for an eight-yard score. The final tally came with 2:19 remaining in the game when Borgerding hit Bune for a 20-yard touchdown completion.

Head coach Ryan Kapping said he was encouraged by what he saw from his team after they fell behind early.

“I thought we were really very consistent defensively after giving up a big run early,” Kapping said. “We settled in and were able to get some very big stops. We had a fourth-down stop at our own five yard line and then our offense was able to put together a 95-yard scoring drive after that. I thought we played our best game of the season up to this point and that's a credit to the kids working to improve each week.”

Spring Valley outgained Mondovi in the game, 275 yards to 187. Two key stats illustrate just how much trouble Mondovi had moving the ball against the stout Cardinal defense. Mondovi ran just 36 plays (by comparison, Spring Valley ran 62) and earned just five first downs (the Cardinals racked up 18). All that meant that Mondovi had the ball for just 18 minutes. Spring Valley had it for 29 minutes.

“Defensively we did a nice job of reading our keys and running to the football and not giving up yards after contact,” Kapping said.

Borgerding completed three of nine passes for 47 yards and the two touchdowns. He ran for 65 yards on 18 carries.

Jaydon Nyeggen had 17 carries for 64 yards. Bune ran the ball five times for 47 yards. Seth Schlegel gained 31 yards and Cruze Hurlburt gained 21 yards.

On defense, Sam Verges had a big night for the Cardinals. He made eight tackles, including one for a loss. Dakota Eisenpeter had seven tackles. Also making tackles for a loss were Nick Hofacker and Zack Williams.

Spring Valley plays at Boyceville on Friday, Sept. 16. Gametime is 7 p.m.

“Boyceville is always a challenge because they always present a lot of variation in their formations to defend and on the defensive side they tend to be an attacking, physical defense that makes you earn scores as they don't typically give up big plays,” Kapping said.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the season. They beat Shell Lake in the season opener, 46-19, but then fell to Clear Lake in the second week of play, 40-0.

In their third game they beat Flambeau, 22-16. They lost to Durand on Friday, 49-0.