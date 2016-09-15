Ellsworth sweeps six matches

Morgan Kummer (left) and her teammates celebrated after Ellsworth defeated Prescott in their match at the New Richmond quad meet last Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Photo by Dave Newman)

Ellsworth's Clarity Kummer delivers a serve during the quad meet held in New Richmond last Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Photo by Dave Newman)

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth swept six volleyball matches at two quad tournaments last week.

Kaitlyn Nugent sparked Ellsworth with 11 assists for a 2-0 victory over Durand at the New Richmond Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Nugent also had three aces as her team beat Durand 25-22, 25-19 in the two sets.

Emily Lansing led Ellsworth with nine kills, and Gillian Welsch posted nine digs. MacKenzie Kummer had three aces and one block.

Against defending Middle Border Conference champion Prescott, Ellsworth won 25-20, 27-25 in a two-set sweep. Kummer had a solid match with four aces and two blocks.

Morgan Kummer tallied five kills, and Clarity Kummer posted six digs. Nugent also had six digs. Hannah Radkey helped the offense with eight assists.

Radkey stepped up against New Richmond with 11 assists and three aces in her team's 25-19, 25-20 sweep of the Tigers. Welsch and MacKenzie Kummer each had six kills. Lansing added three aces and two blocks.

Ellsworth made another perfect showing at Elk Mound's quad on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a sweep of three matches. The Panthers beat Elmwood 25-14, 25-16 in a night of otherwise tight sets.

MacKenzie Kummer led with six kills and five digs. Radkey had eight assists while Nugent posted three aces. Lansing aided the defense with four blocks.

Against Elk Mound, Ellsworth edged the host for 28-26, 25-19 wins. MacKenzie Kummer had a team-high eight kills, and Nugent tallied eight assists. Lansing aced two serves, and Morgan Kummer posted two blocks.

New Richmond and Ellsworth met again at the quad with the Panthers pulling out the 25-21, 25-23 sweep. Radkey led the way with 13 assists, and Welsch put up nine kills. Morgan Kummer helped with four aces, and MacKenzie Kummer landed three blocks.

The Panthers took on Plum City Tuesday, Sept. 13 in a non-conference match-up. Ellsworth will look to keep rolling with conference competition this week at St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.