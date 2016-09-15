Cardinals win two at Grantsburg tournament

Spring Valley's Madison Stone (left) and Kaitlin McGrane (10) attempt to get a hand on the ball hit by a Baldwin-Woodville player during their match on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Spring Valley. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

Spring Valley's Sandy Bune (left) and Lexi Johansen (right) get a piece of a ball hit by Baldwin-Woodville's Ali Lokker during a varsity match on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Spring Valley. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

GRANTSBURG -- The Spring Valley volleyball team bounced back over the weekend, following a 0-2 week, by going 2-2 in Saturday’s best-of-three tournament at Grantsburg.

“The tournament was a great way to end the pre-season, finalize the lineup, and get the team consistent reps going into conference play,” said head coach Geoffrey Snyder. “We open conference against Durand at Durand on Thursday.”

The team’s two wins in the tournament came against Frederic and Cumberland. The Cardinals handled Frederic easily, winning 25-8 and 25-9 to claim the best-of-three victory. The second win against Cumberland didn’t come quite at easily, but the girls still pulled out the win, 25-18, 22-25 and 15-4. The losses in the tournament came to Turtle Lake (15-25, 9-25) and St. Croix Central (20-25, 25-27).

Spring Valley’s two losses last week came against St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville. The first game was last Tuesday against the Panthers, with the Cardinals putting up a good fight the first two sets before falling flat in the third set.

“We played well against St. Croix Central on Tuesday, and lost 17-25, 29-31, 9-25,” Snyder said.

In both games last week, senior libero Tatum Huntress lead the team with digs, 22 and 30 respectively.

Kill leaders on Tuesday at Central were senior outside hitter Ally Lee with seven, closely followed by junior outside hitter Rachel Fesenmaier with five and freshman right side hitter Sandy Bune with four. Fesenmaier also led the team on Tuesday in service aces with five.

The Cardinals hit the court again on Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville, losing in four sets, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25 and 22-25.

On Thursday night against Baldwin-Woodville, Lee, Fesenmaier and sophomore setter Camryn Wegener each had three service aces. Lee also lead the team in kills with 16, followed by Sandy Bune with eight and Wegener and Fesenmaier with four each. Wegener also lead the team with 24 assists.

The Cardinals are scheduled to take on Durand on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.