Slow start not a big concern for Prescott volleyball

PRESCOTT -- A defending conference champion starting the season at 3-6 may indicate a downturn, but Prescott volleyball head coach Patti Tulip doesn't see that with her squad.

“I believe they are stronger than our record shows,” Tulip said.

Prescott returned plenty of talent from a team that won the Middle Border Conference last season but a repeat looks uncertain early on. The Cardinals split matches at New Richmond's quad tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 6. and then went 1-3 at Hudson's tourney on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“The girls are learning how to play with each other,” Tulip said. “We have a lot of talent; they just need to learn how to play with each other.”

Starting the New Richmond invite strong, the Cardinals swept the host Tigers 25-19, 25-19. It didn't go as well with rival Ellsworth in a 25-20, 27-25 loss.

Prescott also beat the host Raiders in the Hudson tourney in a 25-20, 25-20 victory. The Cardinals fell in two-set sweeps for the rest of their matches.

Bloomer downed the Cardinals 25-19, 26-24. Colfax had a tougher second set with Prescott too but prevailed 25-17, 25-22. Superior swept the Cards 25-21, 25-20.

Allie Murphy led the Cardinals' serving with five aces in addition to 22 assists in setting at the Hudson tourney. Maddy Groskopf had three aces.

Bekah Miller powered Prescott's attack with a team high 34 kills, and she added 42 digs and eight blocks. Haley Miner had 32 assists for setting in a team best. Hope Miner led the team in blocks with 10. Cassie Janovec led in digs with 43.

Prescott returns to MBC action on Thursday at Amery in a 7 p.m. start. The Cardinals then host Somerset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.