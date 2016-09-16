Prescott football: Cardinals fall to Somerset

Prescott defenders wrap up Somerset's Jack Peterson in the Cardinals' 34-7 home loss on Friday at home. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by MIke Longaecker)

Prescott running back Joe Roosen carries the ball Friday against Somerset during the Cardinals' first home game of the 2016 season. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

The Cardinals lost 34-7 Friday at home against Somerset. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

Prescott remained in search of its first win Friday after a home loss to Somerset.

A potent Spartans running attack kept the Cardinals on their heels, grinding their way to a 34-7 Middle Border Conference win.

Prescott’s lone score came on a fourth-and-five play in the final minute of the first half when senior quarterback Luke Murphy found junior running back Joe Roosen in the end zone. A successful extra point drew the score to 20-7 at the half, breathing life back into Prescott’s second-half hopes as the Cardinals hit the locker room.

It would prove the last time Prescott found pay dirt in the game; the Spartans tacked on two more unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

The loss drops Prescott to 0-4 on the season, while Somerset improved to 1-4. The Cardinals play host next week to New Richmond.

