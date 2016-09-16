Prescott football: Cardinals fall to Somerset
Prescott remained in search of its first win Friday after a home loss to Somerset.
A potent Spartans running attack kept the Cardinals on their heels, grinding their way to a 34-7 Middle Border Conference win.
Prescott’s lone score came on a fourth-and-five play in the final minute of the first half when senior quarterback Luke Murphy found junior running back Joe Roosen in the end zone. A successful extra point drew the score to 20-7 at the half, breathing life back into Prescott’s second-half hopes as the Cardinals hit the locker room.
It would prove the last time Prescott found pay dirt in the game; the Spartans tacked on two more unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
The loss drops Prescott to 0-4 on the season, while Somerset improved to 1-4. The Cardinals play host next week to New Richmond.
See Wednesday’s print edition for more on the game.