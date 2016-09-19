Panthers look to regroup before tough stretch

Ellsworth's Jacob Sigler stiff arms Amery's Camden Smith as he runs for some positive yards Friday, Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth's Cole Toenjes tackles Amery's Shawn Waalen in the rain at the Friday, Sept. 16 game. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

AMERY -- Another rough first half didn't even have the silver lining of a better second half for Ellsworth this time around.

Ellsworth took a 33-16 loss at Amery and fell to 3-2 for the football season on Friday, Sept. 16. Amery started strong and went up 20-2 by halftime.

“It was kind of like the same story, different week as it was last week except this time, we didn't flip the switch at halftime,” Panthers coach Rob Heller said. “We came out flat and stayed flat the whole game.”

A week before, Ellsworth fell behind big 28-0 in the first half at St. Croix Central. Ellsworth at least made a game of it in the second half with 26 second-half points to keep within two scores in a 42-26 loss.

At Amery, Ellsworth didn't get onto the board until the fourth quarter when Amery already had a 33-2 lead. Alex Matzek, a sophomore linebacker, had the lone points for the Panthers up to that point with a safety in the first quarter.

“He was one of the bright spots for us tonight,” Heller said. “He's playing well.”

It closed the gap to 7-2, but the Panthers could get no closer. Amery scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter.

“It was definitely an opportunity for a momentum swing,” Heller said about the safety. “We just couldn't capitalize on it.”

Ellsworth's defense didn't hemorrhage yardage despite giving up 33 points. The Panthers allowed 125 yards passing and 163 rushing.

“We didn't get off the field on third down,” Heller said.

That will need to change if the Panthers (3-2, 1-2 Middle Border Conference) want to avoid falling to 1-3 in league play. Somerset (1-4, 1-2 MBC), Ellsworth's next opponent, piled on 34 points at Prescott last Friday.

Somerset started the season with a brutal schedule of Bloomer, Menomonie, St. Croix Central and Osceola. Only the Chieftains managed to hold the Spartans under 20 points so far.

“We know that's going to be a tough game,” Heller said. “It's going to be extremely meaningful for both teams in what we hope to do later in the football season.”