Middle Border unkind to Plum City

PLUM CITY -- Crossing over to the Middle Border Conference hasn’t worked well for Plum City volleyball.

Ellsworth and St. Croix Central swept the Blue Devils last week, which dropped the Dunn-St. Croix team to 1-5 for the season.

Plum City previously lost to MBC team Baldwin-Woodville 2-1 on Aug. 23. The Blue Devils haven’t won a game since a 2-0 victory at Independence on Aug. 30.

Up next, Plum City hosts Elk Mound at 7 p.m. on Thursday and visits Elmwood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.