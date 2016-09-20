Wolves fall to state ranked Pepin/Alma

Elmwood-Plum City running back Chris Larson lines up to block for an extra point attempt following the team's first touchdown of the game against Pepin/Alma on Friday, Sept. 16. (Herald photo by Jordan Willi)

Elmwood-Plum City running back Sam Hoyt (center) attempts to break through a group tackle by a swarm of Pepin/Alma defenders during Friday's content between the two teams. (Herald photo by Jordan Willi)

ELMWOOD -- The Elmwood-Plum City Wolves football team found out the hard way exactly why Pepin/Alma is ranked second in the state of Wisconsin and why the team has finished second in the last two state tournaments.

“We were holding with them pretty well up through half time and we traded off touchdowns to start the second half, but we just got worn down as the second half went on,” said head coach Jerry Hannack. “It was never a situation for (Pepin/Alma) that they were in danger of us making a comeback and really challenging them. They are a really good team.”

The game was scoreless until the end of the first quarter when Pepin/Alma scored a long touchdown on a 86-yard pass to star fullback Caiden Haake from Ben Mueller. Pepin/Alma failed on the kick attempt following the touchdown to keep the score at 6-0. The Wolves attempted to counter the P/A score with one of their own but were unable to get any traction with their offense.

With 5:02 left in the first half, Pepin/Alma drove down the field to set up a third and two from the E-PC two yard line and were able to punch the ball in for the team’s second score of the game. Pepin/Alma missed on their PAT try to keep the score at 13-0.

On the team’s next possession, the Wolves marched down the field for one of their best drives of the game to set up a 10-yard run by running back Sam Hoyt to bring E-PC within a score. Luke Baier made the extra point to make the score 13-7 with 2:16 left in the half.

Although time was not on the side of Pepin/Alma on their next possession, the team was still able to quickly progress down the field to the E-PC one-yard line with 40.8 seconds left on the clock. Pepin/Alma scored on the next play to go ahead 20-7 before tacking on a two-point conversion to make it 21-7 heading into halftime.

The second half started off with another long drive from Pepin/Alma, which put the team up by three scores. Pepin/Alma scored the next points of the game in the fourth quarter on the fourth touchdown run (and fifth touchdown overall) by Haake to put Pepin/Alma up 35-7.

The Wolves struck again on a drive halfway through the fourth quarter to bring the score back within three touchdowns. The score came on a seven-yard run by senior Anthony Ebensperger, with the PAT converted by Dalton Binkowski on a three-yard run.

“We lost our starting quarterback to an ACL injury during last week’s game against Fredric, but I thought that Dalton, our freshman quarterback who got the start this week, did a good job considering the circumstances,” Hannack said. “We will miss Wyatt (Holt), but I think we can pull together as a team and do the best that we can the rest of the season.”

With Elmwood-Plum City back within three scores, Pepin/Alma flexed its muscles again to put the game out of reach for the Wolves. Pepin/Alma scored on a 13-yard run from Wyatt Lehnartz to put the team up 42-15.

“Although we lost this week, I did see some improvement from our linebacking unit,” Hannack said. “We got them ready for this week with really physical practices this week. They made a really good jump from last week to this one as far as their play on the field.”

The Wolves travel to Cornell this week to take on Lake Holcombe/Cornell on Friday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.