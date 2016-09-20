SV looks to stay in first for Dunn-St. Croix

SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley took care of its end for staying tied for first place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference football race.

Tyson Kado put the Cardinals in great position early at Boyceville on Friday, Sept. 16 with a kick return of 80 yards for a touchdown. The Cardinals never looked back after that in a 34-6 rout.

“We just got some big plays early on,” Cardinals head coach Ryan Kapping said.

Jaydon Nyeggen rushed for a team-high 62 yards on 13 carries and scored a TD to lead the Spring Valley ground attack. Quarterback Sean Borgerding added a TD in addition to his 44 yards in six attempts. Borgerding also threw a 44-yard TD pass to Zach Boisen in the second quarter.

“I was pleased with how we came out in the first half and played,” Kapping said.

Special teams struck again for Spring Valley in the quarter when Seth Schlegel returned a punt 36 yards for a TD. Schlegel also rush for 21 yards and picked up three tackles on defense.

“Our special teams were really good tonight,” Kapping said.

Sam Verges led the defense with eight tackles, and Dylan Bosshart added six. Zacc Larson chipped in four and tallied three sacks. Kado also had a sack and a pair of tackles.

“We were able to get some defensive stops and some short fields,” Kapping said.

Spring Valley improved to 3-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix to maintain a tie with Glenwood City (5-0,3-0 Dunn-St. Croix). While the two won't meet until Oct. 7, the Cardinals can at least gain some separation from third-place Durand (4-1, 2-0 MBC) at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Durand suffered its first loss of the season last Friday in non-conference action against Grantsburg. The Panthers have dominated everyone else thus far by an average of 39.25 points prior to the loss against the unbeaten Pirates.

“They're going to be the best team we've seen so far this year,” Kapping said of Durand.



