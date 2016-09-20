Prescott boys take third at Osceola Invitational

Ellsworth’s Mylon Anderson (left), Prescott’s Phillip Pena (center) and Prescott’s Cody Hauenstein (right) were neck and neck at the Somerset Invitational a couple of weeks ago. This past Saturday at the Osceola Invitational, Pena finished in second overall and Hauenstein 12th, while Anderson did not run. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

OSCEOLA -- The Prescott and Ellsworth cross-country teams competed in the Osceola Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18, where 12 teams participated in the boys’ division and 11 in the girls’. The Prescott boys’ team placed third and the girls placed sixth, while the Ellsworth boys and girls both finished seventh in their divisions.

The Cardinal boys had three runners place in the top 25 in a field of more than 80, and all but one finished in the top 50. Senior Phillip Pena placed second overall with a time of 18:16.

Cody Hauenstein was the second Prescott runner, finishing 12th overall with a time of 18:56. Dylan Rieken took 18th in 19:25, Tristan Winkler 36th in 20:20, Blaise Schnorr 43rd in 20:35, Max Meuer finished 47th with a time of 20:44 and Logan Severson placed 58th with a time of 21:18.

The girls’ team had two runners finish in the top 25 and also had all but one finish in the top 50. They were led by Sam Ritter, who finished 13th overall with a time of 22:02, while Kjerstin Carlson finished second for Prescott in 20th with a time of 22:36.

Hayley Hillman placed 29th with a time of 23:31, Alysse Lewis 42nd in 24:24, Ella Linder finished right behind Lewis in 43rd with a time of 24:31, Mari Sommer in 49th with 25:23 and Julia Cleasby 56th in 26:43.

The Panther girls placed just behind Prescott in seventh place. They also had two runners finish in the top 25 and all but two runners finish in the top 50. In first place for the team was Rachel Mancuso, who finished 18th with a time of 22:28, followed by Claire Straub who placed 22nd in 23:01.

Emma Swanson finished 27th with a time of 23:24, Freya Nelson 37th in 24:10, McKenna Girdeen 45th in 24:46, Grace Groh 54th in 26:30 and Christina Kowalchyk 59th with a time of 27:40.

The Ellsworth boys also placed seventh and had three runners place in the top 50. They were led by Jonah Vogel who finished 31st with a time of 20:11. Matthew Williams and Kyle Perkins finished close together, separated by only 19 seconds with Williams placing 45th in 20:39 and Perkins 49th in 20:58.

Lucas Flom and Nathan Schroeder were back to back in 21:03 and 21:04 to finish 51st and 52nd. Thaddeus Kosnopfal finished 56th in 21:15 and Avery Girdeen 62nd in 21:30.

Head coach Marcia Jahnke said she was happy with how her teams ran.

“This was the most challenging course we’ve run this year,” Jahnke said. “We trained pretty aggressively this week and came into this meet a bit tired, but for the most part I was happy with how we ran. Both teams took seventh, but we definitely have room for improvement. We didn’t run either Mylon Anderson or Charlie Stuhl, the top two runners on the boys’ team, so it was a good opportunity to see how the rest of the boys handled not having their leaders in the race. The girls were running with the normal top five scorers and are running strong.”

Ellsworth and Prescott both next run in Durand on Thursday, Sept. 22.