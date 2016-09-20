Ellsworth golfers solidify hold on second place

Ashley Bowes chips onto the green on hold #1 during last Tuesday's MBC match at Amery. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Ellsworth's Kacie Lansing attempts to hit a shot over one of the many water hazards during last Tuesday's MBC match at Amery. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Stella Anderson is shown hitting her drive on the third hole at the Amery Golf Club during last Tuesday's round. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

ELLSWORTH -- If the Ellsworth girls’ golf team were a stock, there’d be a big red arrow pointing upward next to their name and stockbrokers yelling “buy, buy, buy!”

The Panthers continued their rise in the Middle Border Conference standings last week, with two second-place performances that firmly entrenched the Panthers in second place in the overall standings.

The Panthers have finished in second place in four of the past five MBC matches to move past Baldwin-Woodville into second place in the standings. The rise has been fueled by steadily improving play by all five varsity golfers. Three Panthers are currently in the top 10 in the MBC standings, something that’s never happened before. Erica Feuerhelm is fifth, Kacie Lansing sixth and Holly Carlson ninth in the MBC rankings for Ellsworth.

In last Tuesday’s match at the Amery Golf Club, the Panthers shot 218, finishing 14 strokes ahead of B-W. Feuerhelm placed fifth at the match by shooting 51, while Lansing and Carlson shot 54 to tie for sixth place. Stella Anderson shot a 59 and Taylor Feuerhelm a 60.

The Panthers have become a team that hits the ball strong and straight. That paid off on Friday when the Panthers played on B-W’s home course, Pheasant Hills. Ellsworth shot a 198 to take second place, one stroke better than B-W. The 198 was Ellsworth’s best score of the season.

It took three more top-10 finishes to get the Panthers into second place on Friday. Carlson and Lansing tied for fourth place with rounds of 47 and Erica Feuerhelm was a stroke behind them. Taylor Feuerhelm finished at 56 and Anderson at 61.

There are goals the Panthers are focused in achieving in the remainder of the season. Getting the three top girls all-conference honors and locking up second place in the final MBC standings rank is among them. And then there are the WIAA tournaments.

“We hope to keep things going with the tournaments coming up. The girls are working extremely hard and play all the time,” said Ellsworth head coach Carson Huppert.

The Cards placed sixth in Tuesday’s meet at Amery and sixth at Pheasant Hills on Friday.

The Amery course is quite difficult and it was reflected in the scores. Prescott was able to take sixth place with a 245. The Cards were led by Alexis Fredericks, who continued her strong recent play. She shot a 49 at Amery, placing fourth overall. Jillian Boles had the next best Prescott score with a 61.

Fredericks brought in another score under 50 on Friday, finishing at 49. The rest of the Cards had a better day, led by Ashley Bowes at 53 and Boles at 58. Kaitlyn Buss finished with a 60.

The Middle Border Conference girls’ golf season wraps up this Thursday at the 18-hole tournament at Bristol Ridge Golf Club in Somerset.

The golfers then turn their attention to the WIAA Division 2 tournaments. Ellsworth at Prescott will play in the Division 2 regional tournament that will be played next Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Amery Golf Club. They will be joined in that tournament by Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Luck-Frederic-Grantsburg, Osceola, St. Croix Central and Somerset. The top three teams and the top four individuals not on those teams will advance to the Hayward Division 2 sectional meet, which will be played on Monday, Oct. 3.