Cardinals vplleyball sweeps Durand

Spring Valley's Madison Stone (left) and Kaitlin McGrane (10) attempt to get a hand on the ball hit by a Baldwin-Woodville player during their match on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Spring Valley. (Herald photo by Jordan Willi)

SPRING VALLEY -- Picking up its first conference volleyball win, Spring Valley swept Durand on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Cardinals won the first set 25-21 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference road match against the Panthers. Spring Valley then took the second and third sets more comfortably in 25-8 and 25-16 victories.

Ally Lee led the Cardinals in kills with 13, and Kaitlin McGrane chipped in six. Sandy Bune, Rachel Fesenmaier and Alyxis Johansen each had five. Camryn Wegener helped the winning cause with 27 assists.

Both Wegener and Bune posted five service aces, and Fesenmaier had four. Fesenmaier also stepped on defense with nine digs, and Lee also put up nine digs.

Tatum Huntress led the Cardinals defense with 32 digs. Bune, Wegener and Gabby Stevens each had five.

The win improved Spring Valley to 5-9 overall for the season and ended a streak of losing three straight matches of three or more sets. The Cardinals host Boyceville next at 7 p.m. on Thursday and then visit Mondovi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Spring Valley's game with Glenwood City on Tuesday, Sept. 20 took place after press deadlines.