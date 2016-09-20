ELMWOOD -- After losing three straight matches, the Elmwood volleyball team has turned its fortunes around a bit. They’ve won two of their last three matches, including a 3-0 sweep over Glenwood City and a 2-0 win over Independence during a tournament in Eau Claire.

The Raiders are now within one game of .500 on the season at 8-9.

Elmwood played host to Mondovi on Tuesday night and is back in action at home on Sept. 27 against Plum City. Gametime is 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Elmwood dismantled Glenwood City in three straight sets. Elmwood won 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.

The Raiders offense was led by Hannah Feuker and Sarah Larson, who each had six kills. Also earning kills were Alyssa Peterson (two), Kylee Sabelko (four), Addy Welch (three) and Alyssa Shock (two).

Tori Olson had 12 set assists. Rowan Rupakus had six and Shock had two.

Olson also had three service aces.

Welch, Feuker and Shock each had blocks.

Elmwood fell to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran during their invitational, 2-0. Scores were 25-18, 25-21.

Also at the tournament, Elmwood took down Independence. Scores were 27-25, 25-18.

Kills were recorded by Peterson (four), Kylee Sabelko (two), Sarah Larson (three), Welch (four), Feuker (three) and Shock (two).

Rupakus led the Raiders in set assists with seven. Olson had six.

Recording service aces were Mikayla Afdahl, Olson, Larson (two) and Rupakus (two).