Panthers play hard, but lose to SCC

Gillian Welsch (right) goes up for a block attempt for the Panthers in last Thursday's match at St. Croix Central. (Herald photo by Jordan Willi)

HAMMOND -- The Ellsworth Panthers volleyball team met their match during a 3-0 loss last Thursday night in Hammond against an up and coming St. Croix Central team. The two teams have both taken great strides to improve this season, so Thursday’s matchup could have potential conference championship implications.

SCC jumped out to an early lead in Thursday’s game, but Ellsworth cut into the lead with a run of points halfway through the first set of the game. However, the Panthers of St. Croix Central showed why they have people talking through the area by turning the game around in their favor and dominating the rest of the set to win 25-15.

Ellsworth made a stronger push in the second set, but the results were more or less the same as in the first set, with SCC coming away with a 25-19 win.

The final set saw the Panthers of Ellsworth put more pressure on the St. Croix Central players and it showed in how close the final score ended up being in the third match. Ellsworth might have lost the final set, and subsequently the match, but they were able to show that they could hang with the up and coming SCC Panthers.

The team’s other game last week came on the road against Plum City, which saw the Panthers sweep Plum City 3-0 in straight sets.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Amery on Tuesday, Sept. 20, before heading to Somerset on Thursday, Sept. 22, to take on the Spartans. The team’s opponent for next Tuesday’s game will be Baldwin-Woodville at home.