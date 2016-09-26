Ellsworth in a tight spot for football postseason

Ellsworth's Ryan McGregor (3) tries a sweep to the outside, with Somerset's Brady Wall (71) in pursuit. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

ELLSWORTH -- A third-consecutive loss has Ellsworth in a precarious position for the remainder of the football season.

Following a 14-9 loss at Somerset (2-4, 2-2), the Panthers dropped to 1-3 in Middle Border Conference play on Friday, Sept. 23 with three games remaining. Teams often need a .500 or better record in conference play to make the postseason.

Ellsworth's path looks challenging at best. After next Friday's matchup with Baldwin-Woodville (2-4, 1-3), the Panthers take on New Richmond (4-2, 3-1) and Osceola (6-0, 4-0).

Ending an ongoing pattern of early deficits becomes all the more crucial now for Ellsworth. The Panthers fell behind in the first quarter for a third-straight week when Somerset opened a 14-0 lead.

Ellsworth didn't get an offensive score on the board until quarterback Drak Flom rushed for a TD in the fourth quarter, but it left some promise for the coming weeks.

“One of the good things about last night was our offense really started clicking,” Panthers co-head coach Rob Heller said. “We were moving the ball against a really good defense.”

Flom rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries in addition to his 5-14 passing for 77 yards. He also threw one pick.

Ryan McGregor helped carry the rushing load with 42 yards on five carries. He also caught a couple passes for 25 yards.

Jacob Sigler added 49 yards rushing on 15 carries, and he a caught one 16-yard pass. Sigler also had four tackles.

Michael Freund and Anders Lantz led the defense with seven tackles apiece. Shane Elsen chipped in five. McGregor and Joe Tingelhoff both had four. Owen Matzek posted the defense' lone interception.

“Defensively, we played great,” Heller said. “It was the best game we played all season. Everyone played really good assignment football.”

Somerset never scored again after the first quarter. The Spartans rolled up 120 yards in the opening quarter, but the Panthers defense held them in the 40s the rest of the way.

The Panthers host Baldwin-Woodville (2-4, 1-3) next on Friday at 7 p.m. The Blackhawks beat St. Croix Central last week.

“If we go into that game Friday playing like we finished yesterday, I would expect an excellent football game on Friday,” Heller said.