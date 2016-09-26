SV looks to bounce back from first gridiron loss

The Spring Valley Cardinals football team greeted adoring elementary school fans at the annual Homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 23 on Sabin Avenue. The Cards ended up losing to Durand 29-6. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

SPRING VALLEY -- After a tight first three quarters, Spring Valley saw its perfect record disappear in a 29-6 loss to Durand.

Spring Valley answered Durand's first score in the opening quarter of their Friday, Sept. 23 football game. The Cardinals stayed within a score through three quarters, but the visiting Panthers struck twice in the fourth for the win.

“We got some drives we failed to capitalize on when we were in the red zone at least two if not three times and came away with no points,” Cardinals head coach Ryan Kapping said.

It dropped the Cardinals out of a first-place tie with Glenwood City and Durand. Moreover, the road only gets tougher with unbeaten Unity (6-0, 4-0) out of the Lakeland North.

“They're going to be very big and physical and spread the ball around to a number of different weapons,” Kapping said. “A big challenge for us to regroup and going on a road trip to boot. It's going to be a tough game for us.”

Durand had a size and athleticism advantage over Spring Valley. It took a special teams play for the Cardinals to get on the board in their only score of the night.

“Their size sort of got to us late in the game, sort of wore us down,” Kapping said. “It doesn't feel like we were attacking at the end of the game.”

Seth Schlegel returned an 80-yard kickoff for a TD in the first quarter. He also rushed for 54 yards on six carries and caught three passes for 37 yards.

Cardinals quarterback Sean Borgerding went 5-15 passing for 58 yards and threw a pick. He ran with the ball 12 times too but didn't gain positive yardage.

Overall, the Cardinals mustered 115 yards on the ground and averaged 3.1 yards per attempt. Tyson Kado had the most success with a couple runs for a 9.5 average.

Cruze Hurlburt gave the Cardinals some momentum on the ground with 23 yards on five carries. Brock Bune rushed for 17 in five attempts.

Spring Valley's defense had its hands full with the Durand rushing attack. The Panthers amassed 248 yards and four TDs. Bune and Sam Verges led the Cardinals on defense with seven tackles apiece.

“With the exception of a big run, [we] had made them really drive the length of the field,” Kapping said.