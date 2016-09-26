Ellsworth falls at Somerset in five

ELLSWORTH -- MacKenzie Kummer had another strong volleyball match going for Ellsworth before a minor injury slowed her down in a 3-2 loss to Somerset.

Kummer led the Panthers with 20 kills and added two aces in the loss on Thursday, Sept. 22. She helped the team bounce back from an opening set loss, especially in the second and third sets.

“She was nearly unstoppable hitting the ball, but late in set three she stepped on her teammates foot and fell and hurt her forearm,” Panthers head coach Nicole VandeBerg said.

Kummer kept playing in the following sets but didn't fare as well. Her teammates stepped up though, keeping the Panthers neck-and-neck with the Spartans.

VandeBerg said, “Caitlin Dahl did a great job of going in to serve for MacKenzie, but missing a middle hitter in your offense is tough, especially one that was playing as well as MacKenzie. That was probably the difference for us in those two sets.”

Ellsworth lost the final set 15-12 and the fourth set 25-23.

Hannah Radkey had a strong match for the Panthers with 27 assists. She also served two aces.

“She is normally one of our more consistent servers and struggled a little bit with that in this game, but definitely had one of her better setting games,” VandeBerg said. “She is setting for the first time for us this season and it’s a lot of responsibility and a huge role for the team, but she has done a nice job and is learning a lot with each game.”

Morgan Kummer and Zandra Georgakas led the Panthers defense with 17 digs apiece. Overall, the Panthers couldn't keep Somerset off the board with 25 or more points allowed in three of the first four sets. Ellsworth won set three 28-26 to take the match lead 2-1 after falling 25-18 in the opener.

“We had a lot of unforced errors, missed serves and net violations in set one that we needed to get rid of in order to turn things around,” VandeBerg said. “We did a better job in sets two and three of not making those mistakes.”

Ellsworth hosted Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, Sept. 27 after press deadlines. The Panthers will look to get in the win column again at home on Thursday, Sept. 29 in a 7 p.m. contest with New Richmond.

“We've played New Richmond twice this year already and have been successful both times, but it’s always tough to beat a team three times in the same season,” VandeBerg said.