About tonight's game: Panthers take on B-W Blackhawks

The EHS juniors had their work cut out for them against a tough sophomore team in the tug-of-war match at Friday's Homecoming pep fest. The juniors won by default when it was revealed the sophomores had too many people on their team than was allowed. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Students looked on in disbelief as the freshmen were defeating the seniors in the Ellsworth High School Homecoming tug-of-war contest. The seniors were the ultimate victors. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Ellsworth's Ryan McGregor (3) tries a sweep to the outside, with Somerset's Brady Wall (71) in pursuit in last week's game. Tonight, Ellsworth faces off against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks in the Panthers' homecoming game. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth boys football team hopes to get its season back on track Friday night in the annual homecoming game here at 7 p.m. This week’s opponent is Baldwin-Woodville.

The Blackhawks are 1-3 in Middle Border Conference action so far this year.

Their lone win came last week in an upset over St. Croix Central, 21-20.

“They are going to be living off the energy from a huge win last week,” said co-head coach Jason Janke. “I’m sure that’s their biggest win since they made a deep playoff run about six years ago, losing to Jared Abbrederis’s team.”

“They hit on some critical big plays that put their team in a spot where they could win,” co-head coach Rob Heller said. “Any time you give up a big play you are going to allow a team to hang around, extend a lead, or create momentum, nothing good has ever come from an opponent hitting on a big play.”

The Blackhawks’ defense played a big role in the win over SCC, as did their mental approach to the game.

“Last Friday, the B-W defense was incredibly opportunistic, forcing many turnovers and converting them into points and/or time-eating drives,” Janke said. “It’s critical to keep Central’s offense on the sideline, as we learned a few weeks ago. Baldwin played with great emotion and that works in high school football, especially in our league where there is so much football talent. The mental edge is often the difference.”

Ellsworth started the season with three nice wins. Since then, they’ve gone winless and are now at 3-3 on the season. Slow starts have plagued the Panthers, the coaches say.

“I think the last three weeks we have just taken too long to get going, and in at least two of the cases, we could’ve very well been on the other end of things had we started the game in the fashion that we finished,” Heller said. “That is high school football, that’s a big part of the excitement that makes Friday so special in the fall, anyone can win on any given night.”

Janke sees it the same way.

“On offense, we went from red-hot starts the first three weeks to three or four plays and punt the last three games,” he said. “That has to change. We diverted from our base offense in the fourth quarter last week and that seemed to provide some energy to the kids. We will be playing a couple of different kids in the offensive game plan this week so there may be more excitement among the entire group, we hope.”

Ellsworth fans should expect to see a physical team roll into town on Friday.

“Baldwin is a tough team that plays a very physical style of football,” Heller said. “They have a nice blend of deception on their offense, complimented by physicality. It kind of says, ‘Here it is, stop it if you can.’”

Janke said that playing with a lead would make a huge difference for the Panthers. They’ll also have to limit big plays from Baldwin-Woodville if they want to log another win.

“The key to our offense on Friday will be getting our defense a lead,” he said. “We have really sputtered on offense lately and we have to find a spark early to get our kids going and to produce some energy on the sideline. Defensively, we have to make them drive the ball. Most of their touchdowns have come from explosive plays that were really long runs or catch-and-runs.”